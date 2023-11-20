Nevada Guard revs support during Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Photo By Spc. Adrianne Lopez | The 72nd Military Police Company pose for a photo with state command leadership in Las...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Adrianne Lopez | The 72nd Military Police Company pose for a photo with state command leadership in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 17, 2023. The 72nd MPs were at the Las Vegas Strip enhancing security for the Formula 1 Grand Prix. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez)(Photo was edited using tonal adjustments to enhance the subjects.) see less | View Image Page

LAS VEGAS – The Nevada National Guard executed Operation Silver Circuit, a comprehensive mission dedicated to ensuring safety and security during the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix this week.



About 90 Soldiers and Airmen from the 72nd Military Police Company, the 152nd Medical Group, and the 92nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high-yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) Command and Control (C2) element were officially activated Nov. 15 to 19 to support local law enforcement, including the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and first responders here in Clark County.



Their concerted efforts supported local agencies at key locations, including the Las Vegas Strip and two hospitals in the city.



The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix attracted an estimated 315,000 spectators from around the world and $1.2 billion in economic impact to the local area, according to numbers from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Operation Silver Circuit stood as a proactive measure, enhancing security measures and emergency response capabilities to underscore the Nevada National Guard's commitment to public safety, said Brig. Gen. D. Rodger Waters, Nevada National Guard Joint Staff director.



“The deployment is a testament to the ongoing partnership between the Nevada National Guard and local emergency response agencies, showcasing their commitment to public safety and effective collaboration in times of need,” Waters said.



Despite no credible threats, the Nevada National Guard remained vigilant and prepared, fully committed to public safety, Waters said.



The deployment engaged units with specific roles: the 72nd Military Police Company, providing security expertise; the 152nd Medical Group, emergency and triage response operations at local hospitals; and the 92nd CERFP C2 element, contributing to communications, logistics, and strategic decision-making throughout the event.



Tech. Sgt. Zeshan Mahmood, 152nd Medical Group, who served as the noncommissioned officer in charge, emphasized the importance of proactive measures in the dynamic context of large-scale events, especially following lessons learned from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas in 2017, a mass shooting that ended with 60 killed and hundreds more injured.



“We grasp the gravity of the situation, the potential for calamity, and why we have been here,” Mahmood said. “We understand that these sorts of things can be very dynamic and fluid. We're all professionals. So, we know how to handle those situations and how not to.”



Capt. Erica Steele, a critical care nurse overseeing the University Medical Center Hospital site, expressed the group's commitment.



“We are here to help with triage, basic life-saving, and patient flow in case of an emergency,” Steele said. “In the case of a mass casualty event, it is crucial that we are here to help the hospital care for their trauma victims.”



Frontline responders, such as Soraya Robertson, a civilian ER Nurse at UMC Hospital, emphasized the invaluable relief and support provided by the Airmen's presence.



“It definitely relieves a lot of the stress of a potential mass casualty event,” Robertson said. “We feel we can better serve the community. It’s nice to have almost a side-kick, you know, somebody who is a partner that's like, ‘Hey, I got your back.’ It relieves a lot of stress, and we love the support."



The 92nd Civil Support Team (CST) played a crucial role during the event with its full-time members. As one of 57 National Guard teams responding to domestic Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high-yield explosive (CBRNE) threats, the 92nd CST, with its skilled personnel, contributed to the overall readiness and capabilities of the Nevada National Guard during the event. They work extensively with first responders, state, and federal agencies, ensuring seamless integration during exercises and real-world events. Their presence near the event provided an extra layer of expertise and support to the mission.



Beyond the Formula 1 event, the Guard regularly participates in supporting local agencies and events throughout the year, including New Year’s Eve support in Las Vegas and the upcoming NFL Super Bowl early next calendar year set to be held at Allegiant Stadium.



“With a dual federal and state mission, the Nevada Guard brings a wealth of experience gained from deployments both domestically and overseas, ensuring a high level of expertise in supporting various emergency response efforts,” said Col. Kyle Cerfoglio, director, Nevada National Guard Joint Operations Center. “The activation of the 72nd MPs, the 152nd MDG, and the 92nd CERFP C2 element during Operation Silver Circuit serves as a testament to the ongoing partnership between the Nevada National Guard and local emergency response agencies, showcasing a commitment to effective emergency response and sustained collaboration during times of need.”