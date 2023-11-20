302nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron receives new commander

The 302nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron received a new commander during an assumption of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 5, 2023, on the second day of the wing unit training assembly.



Maj. James Gerdis, new 302 AMXS commander, received the unit guidon from Col. Michael Spaulding, 302nd Maintenance Group commander and presiding official, in front of family, friends, coworkers and his team of maintainers in a hangar behind the cargo bay of a C-130H aircraft.



Gerdis joined the unit as an airman first class on the 302 AMXS commander support staff team at the age of 29. He’s been with the unit ever since and commissioned in 2014, eventually becoming a full-time Air Reserve Technician in 2019. He has been involved with the 302 AMXS his entire career leading up to his new position as commander.



Spaulding addressed ceremony attendees directly about Gerdis’ selection for the position.



“All these experiences have led him to this point,” said Spaulding. “His history with the unit, his leadership ability and passion make him the absolute right choice to command the 302 AMXS. With the talented folks we have in this unit, I believe the 302nd Maintenance Group is simple the best in the 22nd Air Force, if not the Air Force Reserve. James, I’m confident that our 302 AMXS maintainers are in good hands with you at the helm.”



After accepting the unit guidon, Gerdis took the stage to offer his remarks, explaining the circumstances that led him to this point in his career and addressing his aircraft maintainers directly.



“A constant theme throughout my lifetime has been resilience,” said Gerdis. “I’ve learned to take challenges and turn them into opportunities. So I challenge each and every one of my maintainers to bounce back and be resilient. As the new commander, I’m not trying to be the disciplinarian. I intend to create a well-disciplined machine, but I need everybody to buy in. The way I see people buying in is with me being engaged. This is my dream job and I intend to treat it as such. There’s a long journey ahead of us and it’s a pleasure to serve each and every one of you.”

