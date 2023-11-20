STARCOM Guardian recognized as inaugural recipient of USSF Intelligence Leadership Award

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Ashlee Robards, Chief, Intelligence Surveillance...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Ashlee Robards, Chief, Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) Tradecraft Development at Headquarters Space Training and Readiness Command, poses for a photo at the National Military Intelligence Foundation's Night of Heroes banquet held in Crystal City, Virginia, on Nov. 15, 2023. Robards was named the inaugural recipient of the U.S. Space Force Intelligence Leadership Award. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Ashlee Robards was named the inaugural recipient of the U.S. Space Force Intelligence Leadership Award during the Night of Heroes banquet held in Crystal City, Virginia, on Nov. 15.



For 39 years, the National Military Intelligence Foundation and the military intelligence community have recognized outstanding performances by civilian, enlisted, and officer military intelligence professionals, and exceptional student scholarship winners during the Night of Heroes banquet.



This recognition extends to intelligence professionals from all the Services, the Guard and Reserves, and the military intelligence agencies. The selections for these awards are made by the services and agencies.



“I am deeply honored to be the inaugural recipient of the U.S. Space Force Intelligence Leadership Award,” said Robards. “The unwavering support from the U.S. Space Force, and the entire intelligence community has been nothing short of remarkable. I am grateful for the guidance and lessons shared by our sister services and agencies.”



In her role as Chief, Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) Tradecraft Development at Headquarters Space Training and Readiness Command, Robards led the U.S. Space Force enlisted intelligence career field merger, ensuring the sustainability of an 800-member enterprise. She also managed a team of 36 members across nine organizations in the development of the first-ever Space Intelligence technical training course.



Additionally, she rectified a special duty pay inequality, garnering $195,000 to preserve the skills of U.S. Space Force members and pioneered the creation of the first U.S. Space Force cyber-intelligence analyst course.



Robards added that this award represents a culmination of tireless efforts, stating, “these achievements underscore the collective success of our intelligence community in advancing ISR capabilities and safeguarding national security.”



“The establishment of this award is a significant milestone, recognizing the critical role intelligence plays in our national defense,” she said. “I am committed to continuing the intelligence tradecraft journey, fostering the development of future Guardians, and ensuring they are not only prepared for any challenge on the horizon but poised to exceed expectations.”