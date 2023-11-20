From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Summer Consultants Inc., McLean, Virginia, a maximum-value $15 million, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineer contract in support of mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and plumbing engineer and design services primarily in the Great Lakes, Illinois, area of responsibility.



An initial task order is being issued in the amount of $5,000 to satisfy the minimum guarantee.



Work will be performed in Great Lakes, Illinois, and is expected to be completed by November 2028.



Fiscal year (FY) 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at the time of award, which will expire at the end of the current FY.



This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website, with four offers received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity. (N40085-24-D-0012).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 10:13 Story ID: 458294 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Architect-Engineer Services in Great Lakes, Illinois Area of Responsibility, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.