Spangdahlem AB hosts panel about overcoming adversity

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – A panel designed to help and inspire Spangdahlem community members to overcome personal adversity was held here, November 17, 2023. They provided Saber Nation with a face-to-face platform where individuals heard firsthand from Airmen who have faced a variety of challenging circumstances throughout their lives and careers.



Providing Airmen, Guardians and their family members the adaptive tools and techniques to prepare them for the challenges of military life is a mission imperative.



“Adversity encompasses challenges, hardships, or setbacks, and it’s important to recognize that it doesn't necessarily carry a negative connotation,”said Tech. Sgt. Matthew Bradford, 52nd Communications Squadron plans and resources noncommissioned officer in charge. “Individuals may purposefully confront adversity to achieve positive goals, such as in the realms of fitness, finance, or education. At its core, adversity represents the hurdles or obstacles that exist between individuals and their life aspirations.''



The panel members highlighted the importance of a positive climate and culture, connected communities and personal and professional development, which ensure Airmen and Guardians are prepared to meet the challenges of stress, disruption and adversity.



“That’s why I love this panel because everybody has a different situation, and a different story to tell," said Staff Sgt. Alysha Trosper, 52nd Force Support Squadron installation personnel readiness supervisor. ”If we can try to relay that information like ‘hey you’re not alone. There's somebody dealing with the same or similar situation as you that can be here to talk to you, here to listen, here to get you the different resources that are available to really just help you out’ I think that's extremely important.”



Trosper took the lead in initiating and sustaining the panel. Having overcome challenges herself and with a desire to inspire others, she enlisted a collective group of fellow service members that were capable of sharing stories of resilience and perseverance through adversity.



Spangdahlem offers multiple helping agencies to those that may be in need of help or support. Some of these resources include Master Resilience Trainers, Chaplains, the 52 MDG Mental Health Clinic, and Military & Family Life Counselors.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 09:36 Story ID: 458289 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem AB hosts panel about overcoming adversity, by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.