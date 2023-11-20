First Ever Gator Dawn Field Exchange Spotlights Navy Partnerships with African Militaries

Courtesy Photo | NECE military personnel and Gator Dawn participants from Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NECE military personnel and Gator Dawn participants from Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria pose for a picture after the closing ceremony of the First Gator Dawn Field Exchange on September 1, 2023, at the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence, Jacksonville, Florida. Organized by NECE’s Global Health Operations department, the five-day long event augmented professional military support practices, strengthened enduring multinational relationships, and built interoperability under austere, multi-domain settings. (Navy photo by Lt. j.g. John So) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE) successfully launched its very first Gator Dawn: a preventive medicine field exchange with participation from the armed forces of Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya. The event took place at NECE’s main facility on Naval Air Station Jacksonville (NASJAX), Florida, and NECE’s field facility at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center (CBJTC) in Starke, Florida, August 28 - September 1, 2023.



Organized by NECE’s Global Health Operations department, the five-day long event augments professional military support practices, strengthens enduring multinational relationships, and builds interoperability under austere, multi-domain settings.



The event commenced with opening remarks from Cmdr. Andrea H. Cameron, professor at the U.S. Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island, and Cmdr. Julie M. Schaub, health security cooperation officer at the U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet (USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT) Surgeon Office, highlighting the importance of climate change and global partnerships, respectively.



“At NECE, we don’t talk about interoperability of forces, we deliver on its fundamentals in the field: communication, cooperation, and the basic force health proficiencies that bring us all together," said Cmdr. Ian Sutherland, NECE officer in charge. “Gator Dawn is the perfect opportunity to develop success for tomorrow by working directly with our military partners today. We’re grateful to build teams with Kenya, Ghana, and Nigeria.”



Partners worked across NECE’s lab and field facilities and had the opportunity to interact with personnel from every department. Afterwards, each country’s team presented on their respective preventive medicine programs, solidifying a productive discussion about the all-domain challenges facing warfighter readiness.



“Gator Dawn provides a platform for medical representatives to collaboratively address current global risks to Force Health, especially as climate change becomes a growing concern,” said Lt. j.g. John So, NECE Global Health Operations department head.



The event addressed multiple topics, covering everything from Alphaviruses to Zika, both nuisance and pathogen-spreading vectors such as mosquitoes and ticks. In addition, hands-on demonstrations and field experiences on NASJAX nature trails and at NECE’s CBJTC field station reinforced training materials.

“Gator Dawn was a pivotal event that enriched our understanding of preventive medicine strategies and disease vector control,” said Col. Christopher Ekuttan of the Kenyan Army. “The knowledge gained during this exchange will drive tangible improvements in preventive medicine and force health protection efforts, benefiting both military and civilian populations worldwide.”



NECE plans to execute its second iteration of Gator Dawn in the Spring of 2024, anticipating participation with partner militaries from U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM).



NECE is the Navy and Marine Corps’ Center of Excellence for operational entomology located at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, FL. NECE’s unique DoD mission is to develop and evaluate novel products, pesticides, and technologies to better protect deployed forces from vectors of disease. NECE also provides operational medical entomology and pest management training to DOD military and civilian personnel and is the program manager for all Navy shipboard pest management. NECE plays a key role in supporting national strategic interests though engagement and exchange with foreign health and military partners.



https://www.med.navy.mil/Navy-and-Marine-Corps-Force-Health-Protection-Command/Field-Activities/Navy-Entomology-Center-of-Excellence/