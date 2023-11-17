DCSA Demonstrates New NBIS System to Thousands of Federal and Industry Partners

QUANTICO, Va. – The National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) Training Office provided a system demonstration to thousands of NBIS users and stakeholders during the latest NBIS Demo Day hosted by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA).



More than 5,300 participants from federal agencies and industry attended the virtual demonstration held in the wake of their transition from using Electronic Questionnaires for Investigations Processing (eQIP) to NBIS Agency for case initiation and eApp for the subject’s submission of standard investigative forms.



The 10th NBIS Demo Day held on Nov. 1 primarily focused on subject management, eApp and available NBIS training resources.



“NBIS Demo Day attendance nearly tripled in size since the onset of our training sessions,” said Scott DiStefano, NBIS Training chief, adding that the session was interactive with participant questions answered by NBIS experts in real time via the Teams’ chat function. “Our representatives from NBIS Training, Solutions, eApp, and Onboarding teams fielded over 1,000 questions from the audience and customers.”



The session specifically included an NBIS status update, a system demo, information on development, and discussion on NBIS features and capabilities focused on Release 4.5.



“Since being stood up in 2020, the NBIS Training program provided live training to more than 6,000 users through over 200 live webinars and crafted over 135 training products that include eLearning modules, job aids, knowledge articles, micro-learnings, and video presentations,” said DiStefano. “The NBIS Training program also developed a suite of eLearning options that recorded over 50,000 course completions to date.



By thoroughly understanding stakeholder and user needs and adeptly adapting to NBIS Agile processes and the evolving Personnel Security Enterprise, the NBIS Training program achieved remarkable success in a rapidly changing environment.”



NBIS Demo Day presenters ensured that federal and cleared industry stakeholders and users – including applicants, reviewers and approvers – have the necessary knowledge, including the latest updates, to successfully initiate and submit investigative forms and requests through the new NBIS Agency and eApp system.



“Thank you for all of your hard work, scaling efforts, user management training and continued partnership as we transition out of eQIP into eApp,” Sarah Souza, NBIS Planning and Deployment Office lead, told the NBIS Demo Day audience. “We will continue in reference to eApp and NBIS Agency to make enhancements and add additional functionality as well as resolve any issues that we are made aware of in production.”



For applicants, eApp provides a single-page solution based on modern and simple design elements, making the standard form completion process intuitive and easier to use. For agency and industry users, NBIS Agency provides robust form review logic, substantially reducing error rate once eApp is submitted and returned to agency for review.



NBIS Agency is the new application allowing security managers and facility security officers to submit case requests for background investigation and manage subjects throughout the personnel vetting process.



NBIS Demo Day concluded with a tour and overview of training resources available to customers via the Security Training, Education, and Professionalization Portal (STEPP).



“We're accommodating different styles of learning,” said LaShundra Billups, NBIS Program analyst. “If you prefer to hear a casual conversation as we discuss NBIS topics, you have the capability of clicking and listening to the podcast series.”



In addition to podcasts, STEPP provides training for all NBIS users. The STEPP platform consists of NBIS education webinars, micro-learnings, job aides, knowledge articles, and video products covering shared services, workflows and configurations as well as materials supporting federal and industry onboarding, scaling and operationalization of NBIS.



To access the NBIS training via STEPP, go to: https://cdse.usalearning.gov/.

