Photo By Pfc. Tien-Dat Ngo | NORTH STAR RANGE, South Korea- U.S. Army Sgt. Bowook Lee (left), and Staff Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Tien-Dat Ngo | NORTH STAR RANGE, South Korea- U.S. Army Sgt. Bowook Lee (left), and Staff Sgt. Alexander Haynes (right), both assigned to Tripler Army Medical Center, evacuates a casualty using a Sked rescue stretcher while competing in theEighth Army Best Medic Competition, Nov. 15, 2023. Candidates are assessed on thier speed, accuracy, and tactical decision-making while conducting individual movement techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tien-Dat Ngo, 20th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

Competitors embark on day three of the 2023 Eighth Army Best Medic Competition



Written by U.S. Army Spc. Alison Strout, 20th Public Affairs Detachment



NORTH STAR RANGE, South Korea- The third day of the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition was held at the nearby North Star Range on Nov. 15, 2023, and began with competing teams zeroing an M4A1 carbine rifle, a tactical combat casualty care lane, an M4A1 carbine rifle stress shoot, and concluded with an M17 pistol stress shoot.



The BMC started Nov. 13, at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, and challenges combat medic specialists with a series of simulated scenarios and tactical events they must navigate and react to while applying their tactile and medical expertise all in an effort to determine, which team will hold the coveted title of Best Medic.



“This competition tests their mental fortitude and endurance because in a combat situation [they] need to be able to recall those medical skills even after going through physical hardships,” Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Price with the 65th Medical Brigade said.



The final challenges will include prolonged field care, day and night land navigation, a combat water survival test and a buddy run.



“It [the competition] shows that partnership and ability for us to work together for the shared vision and be able to ensure that we have the most trained and proficient medics in the world to be able to take care and conserve the fighting strength for our Soldiers,” said Price.



The award ceremony on Nov.17, 2023 at the 2nd Infantry Division Warrior Theater on Camp Humphreys will reveal the Eighth Army best medic team.