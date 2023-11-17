“Watchdogs” Brigade Holds Change of Responsibility

Photo By Staff Sgt. Richard Perez | Incoming Command Sergeant Major of the 8th Military Police Brigade, Command Sgt. Maj....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Richard Perez | Incoming Command Sergeant Major of the 8th Military Police Brigade, Command Sgt. Maj. James W. Rutherford, gives his first speech as he assumes responsibility of 8th MP Brigade during a change of responsibility ceremony on Hamilton Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Nov. 16, 2023. The 8th Military Police Brigade deploys worldwide to conduct area security, maneuver and mobility support, internment/resettlement, law and order, police intelligence operations and CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) consequence management to support the maneuver commander with robust combat support. see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – The 8th Military Police Brigade senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Nathan B. Marriam, passed the unit colors to Command Sgt. Maj. James W. Rutherford during a Change of Responsibility ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 16, 2023.



During Marriam’s remarks, he thanked the distinguished guests and his family members in attendance before sharing an emotional speech highlighting his time in the “Watchdogs” Brigade and as a Soldier who served 25 years in the U.S. Army.



“I think today as I complete 27 months, it can only be described as the best job I ever had,” Marriam proclaimed about his time in the unit. He went on to talk about his relationship with Col. Charles Green, commander 8th Military Police Brigade, and their travels across the Indo-Pacific, thanking Green for his companionship and support.



“As I complete my mission as the brigade command sergeant major, I remind each and every officer, noncommissioned officer and Soldier- it is on you everyday to remind yourselves why we are here. You chose to serve, and it is our duty to serve each day with pride and discipline,” said Marriam.



Marriam closed his remarks with a warm welcome to Rutherford, leaving him with words of encouragement, “James it’s your time buddy. Now take the brigade to the next evolution of greatness. This will be the best job you ever have; I know you’ll build upon our success.”



Marriam’s next chapter in life begins with intentions to spend more time with his loving family who has supported him throughout his Army career.



When Rutherford took the podium, he affirmed to the Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, officers, and families of the unit, his dedication to serving with and for them before focusing on Marriam’s contributions to the brigade.



“I would like to extend my sincerest thanks to Team Marriam and their family for the dedication they gave to the ‘Watchdog ohana’ and to our great nation for the last 25 years,” said Rutherford. “I wish you all the best in retirement, and know you will always hold a special place here in the Watchdog ohana.”



Rutherford takes over as 8th MP Brigade Command Sergeant Major from a subordinate battalion, the 728th Military Police Battalion, where he held the same position. His remarks were poignant as he assured the crowd of his commitment to the unit.



“To all the Soldiers, I am truly humbled and honored to be your command sergeant major and to be your advocate,” said Rutherford. “The 8th Military Police Brigade holds a special place in my heart, as it was my first unit of assignment over 23 years ago in Korea. I do not take this position lightly.”



The 8th Military Police Brigade deploys worldwide to conduct area security, maneuver and mobility support, internment and resettlement, law and order, police intelligence operations and CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) consequence management to support the maneuver commander with robust combat support.