EMF 150 Alpha conducts training days aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) 150 Alpha participated in EMF training days on Nov. 16 and 17 aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.



The training days were split between three locations with a different focus at each.



The specific medical training was conducted as a skills fair at 1st Medical Battalion’s Role 2 Deployment Development Center located in the base 22 Area.



The skill fair provided instructor-led realistic training in an expeditionary environment focusing on the different teams within the EMF.



“All participants received mental health, resiliency, litter bearer, and patient packaging training,” said Lt. Cmdr. Maria Diaz, EMF 150 Alpha Training Officer. “Then the training audience broke off into teams and focused on training specific to their role within the EMF.”



“There was scenario-based training for those members in surgical and sterile supply teams; other patient care-related teams were trained on documentation, team dynamics, and medication kits; and ancillary services teams received training on walking blood bank, phlebotomy, basic medical terminology, and splinting,” Diaz added.



The training was important for EMF personnel to remain in a high state of readiness.



“Training at 1st Medical Battalion’s Role 2 Deployment Development Center ensures we sustain a medical force ready for any challenges,” said Navy Lt. Richard King, EMF 150 Alpha Medical Plans and Operations Officer.



Additionally, over the two-day training period, members of the EMF were fitted for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) gear to include gas masks and Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) suits.



“This week's fit testing, conducted by Naval Sea Systems Command, propels our unit towards readiness for theater hospitalization support in high-intensity combat,” said King. “It’s a testament to our preparedness for future peer warfighting scenarios.”



The CBRN fitting was done in support of much more than preparation for training in a gas chamber.



“As we align with Navy Medicine’s Campaign Plan, we are dedicated to equipping our medical personnel for diverse environments,” said King. “By arming them with the skills to operate in chemical and biological settings, we've empowered them to establish decontamination sites and treat casualties effectively.”



Training evolutions for the Logistic Specialists (LS) and Culinary Specialists (CS) were conducted at Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute (NEMTI) in the far north part of Camp Pendleton. Training for the CS Sailors focused on use of a Mobile Kitchen Trailer (MKT) to provide food for both patients and staff in a field operating environment. Training for the LS Sailors included general supply forms that will be used for requisition requests, the Defense Medical Logistics Standard Support Customer Assistance Module, supply issue procedures, and other EMF requirements.



“This was a great training evolution that could not have been accomplished without the cooperation of the NMRTC leadership, hospital staff, and 1st Medical Battalion S-3 Training team as well as the 1st Medical Battalion Leadership in allowing us to utilize their facility,” said Navy CAPT Elizabeth Smith, commanding officer of EMF 150 Alpha. “Over the two-day period, we were able to train 224 personnel in mission-critical skills and fit 271 of our EMF Sailors with gas masks and MOPP gear.”



EMF 150 Alpha conducts quarterly readiness days to maintain the highest level of readiness possible with other Navy and Marine Corps units to increase training opportunities while supporting the day-to-day operations of the Naval Hospital.



“EMF 150 Alpha takes advantage of every available opportunity to hone our skills and ensure our staff has the training and equipment familiarization for the Role 3 forward deployed environment,” Smith added.