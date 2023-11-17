Navy Continuing NAVFIT98A to Provide Fleet Greater Flexibility

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Navy is continuing the availability of NAVFIT98A until December 31, 2025 to provide greater flexibility to commands with limited access to eNavFit.



The decision, announced in NAVADMIN 279/23, incorporated direct feedback from the Fleet and provides more time to fully develop the functionality and accessibility of eNavFit for Fleet-wide implementation.



Access to eNavFit remains open for commands to process Sailor evaluation transactions more efficiently. The rejection rate for evaluations generated and submitted via eNavFit is 19% lower than through the traditional evaluation system. However, the system continues to undergo necessary programming updates in preparation for additional Fleet testing that will enable greater access and functionality.



Commands that have had success using eNavFit are encouraged to continue using the program to the maximum extent possible. The further use of eNavFit will help reduce administrative burdens, increase familiarization with modernized BUPERS Online document services, and identify any stress points that inhibit full functionality.



For more information on eNavFit, NAVFIT98A and the Navy’s evaluation system, read NAVADMIN 279/23 or visit www.MyNavyHR.navy.mil

