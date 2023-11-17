19th FSS prepares for Thanksgiving meal

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – The 19th Force Support Squadron is scheduled to host a Thanksgiving Day meal at the Hercules Dining Facility at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Nov. 23, 2023.



For Airmen who find themselves far away from home and their families, this meal offers them the opportunity to dine with the Team Little Rock family.



“We have all the traditional items that Airmen would get from home,” said Master Sgt. Ashley McCarthy, 19th FSS food service section chief. “We also bring in base leadership to serve on the lines beside us, allowing them to give back to their Airmen and give thanks. [This event] helps us improve morale and the well-being of the community during the holiday season.”



The 19th FSS food service team begin their preparation several days before the event in an effort to provide the best experience possible.



“For my team to be part of the Thanksgiving holiday is a role that is crucial in providing a sense of normalcy and a festive atmosphere, especially for those stationed away from their families,” McCarthy said. “Our planning and execution ensures service members, both past and present, and their families are provided with a traditional and enjoyable experience, even while on duty.”



The meal will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will include a variety of classic Thanksgiving dishes.

