Base Thrift Store donates to Operation WarmHeart

The Base Thrift Store donated $9,000 in a gesture of support to Operation WarmHeart at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on Nov. 8, 2023.



“This significant donation aims to assist Airmen in need during the upcoming holiday season, providing crucial support for their well-being and fostering a sense of community care,” said Danielle Wilbert, Base Thrift Shop manager. “This establishment has consistently demonstrated its commitment to aiding the First Sergeant Council's Operation WarmHeart account, with monthly donations ranging from $500 to $1,000.”



The council has been able to plan events such as Home for the Holidays, which provides up to $500 for travel costs to Airmen who wish to spend quality time with their families during the festive season. Additionally, the Angel Tree program that supports Airmen and families facing challenges, has flourished thanks to these contributions, stated Master Sgt. Bronsha Smith, First Sergeant Council president.



“This is a wonderful initiative that will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the lives of those who serve our country and their families,” said Smith. “The Thrift Store donates up to $1,000 each month and has been instrumental in providing aid during two natural disasters, two house fires, and several flooded homes caused by last year's ice storm. The team selflessly takes care of our Airmen and their families without expecting any recognition or praise. They do it simply because they care.”



Wilbert said it’s crucial to recognize and celebrate the thrift store's voluntary contributions and also invites volunteers to join in and enhance the Team Little Rock community.



“We're here to help our base military families and community,” said Wilbert. “Feel free to contribute to our cause by placing donations in the two conveniently located bins outside Building 864 after hours. Additionally, our military clothing section is welcome to all ranks, ensuring everyone has access to the resources they need.”

