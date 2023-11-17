NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract Modification for Design of Aircraft Maintenance Hangar at MCAS Cherry Point

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded MBF Architects P.A., New Bern, North Carolina, a $7,865,013 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N40085-23-F-4387, for the design of an aircraft maintenance hangar at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina.



Work will be performed in Cherry Point, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by June 2025.



Fiscal year (FY) 2024 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,865,013 will be obligated at time of award, which will not expire at the end of current FY.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



