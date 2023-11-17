AMC leader moves from one critical mission to another

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Keeping Army Materiel Command in lockstep with the Army’s priorities and readiness needs sometimes requires the movement of key personnel.



Gen. Charles Hamilton, commanding general of AMC, announced in October that Renee Mosher has been reassigned to the position of deputy chief of staff for facilities, logistics and environment, G-4, at AMC headquarters.



The office of the G-4 supports the active Army’s global property portfolio, which includes over 125,000 facilities and 87,000 family housing units, totaling 920 million square feet, valued at $747 billion and impacting all 50 states and 152 countries. The task of efficiently managing this portfolio, and the person selected to do it, is essential as the Army focuses on modernizing its infrastructure and housing to improve quality of life for Soldiers and their families.



In this new role, Mosher plans to gain a thorough understanding of all the issues regarding infrastructure support requirements, and then prioritizing those issues and ensuring AMC is applying the right leadership and focus to resolve those topics. Raising awareness of the criticality of the G-4’s mission and building partnerships will also be integral to Mosher’s approach.



“My past accomplishments have been successful due to strong relationships I have built over my career,” she said. “We must communicate and partner to truly achieve irreversible progress to obtain the support we need.”



Mosher transitions from one important job to another as she leaves her position as the director of the operations and readiness directorate, G-3, where she managed, supported, and executed logistics and sustainment needs for AMC support to the Army. She said her years in the G-3 were the most rewarding of her career to date.



“I think it is amazing the work my team was able to accomplish and its positive impact on our Soldiers, civilians and partner nations around the world,” Mosher said.



While overseeing the directorate, Mosher was specifically involved in managing the effort to supply Ukraine with materiel since Russia’s unprovoked invasion in early 2022.



She led several critical challenges for AMC, including producing major effects for the mission of setting up safe havens for unaccompanied children from across the border while more permanent living arrangements were made for them. There was also the coordination of supporting Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) refugees, housing more than 60,000 people that helped support our Soldiers during their time in Afghanistan.



Her team supported the coordination of at least 50 Presidential Directives, integrating and synchronizing efforts across the entire AMC enterprise to ensure timely delivery of critical items in support of Ukraine operations – something she says she’s extremely proud of.



“Not only did we move munitions, personal equipment and clothing, repair and support equipment, we successfully provided support from the Army’s Organic Industrial base, repairing Abrams tanks, Bradleys, M777s, cannon tubes and assemblies to name a few items,” Mosher said. “All while continuing support for Army readiness.”



All these efforts required intense coordination across the entire AMC enterprise as well as Department of the Army and Department of Defense staff. Overall, Mosher said her time in the G-3 made her appreciate the criticality and importance of the entire AMC staff and their roles in executing the AMC mission.



Throughout her career, Mosher has served in multiple theaters in varied positions from tactical to strategic. When asked about facing a new mission outside of her norm, her approach is steady, because “learning something new is always good.”



“Each new job has had a plethora of challenges and a learning experience to build on,” she continued. “I am confident it will have challenges and I will continue to learn. I truly believe we owe our Soldiers, their families, and our civilian workforce the safest and best infrastructure possible as they support the Army mission.”

