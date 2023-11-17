NAVFAC MIDLANT Recognizes its Civilian Workforce of Military Veterans who are "STILL SERVING"

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs
NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) is proud to celebrate and recognize its civilian workforce of military Veterans who are STILL SERVING their country.
This unique campaign, in support of Veterans Day 2023, proudly acknowledges and highlights 26 employees for their prior military service in the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force, and for their continued civilian service to the Department of Defense and its customers.
NAVFAC MIDLANT thanks each and every one of them for their service to our country - and for their dedicated support to the mission!
NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.
