NAVFAC MIDLANT Recognizes its Civilian Workforce of Military Veterans who are "STILL SERVING"

Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | 231110-N-HC520-1001 NORFOLK, VA (Nov. 10, 2023) Still Serving! In celebration of...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | 231110-N-HC520-1001 NORFOLK, VA (Nov. 10, 2023) Still Serving! In celebration of Veterans Day 2023, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic is proud to recognize dedicated employees who served in the U.S. military, and are #StillServing as Department of Defense civilians today. Thank you for your service to our country, and thank you for your dedicated support to the mission. (Official U.S. Navy photo illustration from NAVFAC MIDLANT Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) is proud to celebrate and recognize its civilian workforce of military Veterans who are STILL SERVING their country.



This unique campaign, in support of Veterans Day 2023, proudly acknowledges and highlights 26 employees for their prior military service in the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force, and for their continued civilian service to the Department of Defense and its customers.



NAVFAC MIDLANT thanks each and every one of them for their service to our country - and for their dedicated support to the mission!



