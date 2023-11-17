Lt. Governor Stratton Leads Committee Dedicated to Developing Illinois’ Military Community

Photo By Sgt. Trenton Fouche | Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, Assistant Adjutant General - Army, Illinois National Guard;...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Trenton Fouche | Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, Assistant Adjutant General - Army, Illinois National Guard; Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton; and Brig. Gen. Daniel R. McDonough, Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Illinois National Guard, pose for a photograph at the conclusion of the Military Economic Development Committee quarterly meeting at Camp Lincoln Nov. 7. Military and community leaders came together to discuss support for military families facing a range of issues from childcare to quality of life. (U.S. Army photo by Officer Candidate Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard) see less | View Image Page

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – The Military Economic Development Committee met Nov. 7, 2023 on Camp Lincoln to discuss issues relating to current and former military installations throughout the state.



Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton leads the Military Economic Development Committee. “As Chair of the Military Economic Development Committee, I know how critical it is to create space where our service members can come together to discuss the issues that impact them the most. Governor Pritzker and I are focused on making Illinois the best place to live, work, and raise a family, and that includes our military families,” Lt. Governor Stratton said.



The committee is a way for the military services in Illinois – active, reserve, and National Guard - to come together to discuss quality-of-life issues for service members in Illinois as well as look at ways to work together to further develop the state’s military community, said Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard.



“Part of that is communicating effectively what Illinois has to offer, from tax-exempt military pay, to our incredible logistics networks, to our status as a technology hub in the heart of the nation,” Neely added.



The representation from civilians and service members is crucial to the success of accomplishing the committee’s initiatives, said Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, Assistant Adjutant General – Army of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard.



“It is great when we can come together to address the concerns of our service members,” Boyd said. “We want to retain the Soldiers and Airmen who wear this uniform and help make our organization better.”

Since its inception, the Military Economic Development Committee has focused on new projects and initiatives that lead to the economic development of the military community, as well as growing the state. Community engagement and support efforts have been at the helm of these discussions.



Stratton said as Illinois looks to the future, it’s important that military and government officials address evolving concerns that impact our communities.



“We must continue to listen to the needs of our military communities and ensure they have access to the resources they need. As the daughter of a Veteran, I am deeply grateful for the sacrifice and dedication of our men and women in the military and thank them for their service,” said Stratton.