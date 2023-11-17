Team Moody gives back through Angel Tree

Photo By Airman Cade Ellis | Angel-shaped ornaments hang from a tree during the annual Angel Tree kick off event at...... read more read more Photo By Airman Cade Ellis | Angel-shaped ornaments hang from a tree during the annual Angel Tree kick off event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 17, 2023. Team Moody can pick up angels at the base exchange and Freedom I Fitness Center until Dec. 11, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – As the holidays approach, the Military and Family Readiness Center is hosting their annual Angel Tree program at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia from Nov. 17 through Dec. 11, 2023.



The program set up by the M & FRC and Moody First Sergeants is designed to assist Airmen and their families provide gifts for their children during the holiday season.



“The Angel Tree program is an outreach event that goes across the base to give back to military members and their families for the holidays," Master Sgt. Precious Brown, 23rd Force Support Squadron, First Sgt. said. "It builds a sense of trust and the ability to depend on the people in your leadership chain.”



First sergeants anonymously nominate families within their unit to fill the tree with angels. Angel shaped tags are placed on one of the base's two Angel Trees with the children’s ages, clothing sizes, and Christmas gift wish lists. The angel tree program is an annual event at Moody where an airman takes an angel card from a Christmas tree with information about a child of an airman at Moody and gets them a gift from the list on their card.



“It's a free gift, and the kid doesn't know where that gift came from,” Brown said. "Each year, it's a big turnout. Many NCOs and officers love to give back to the Airmen and their families to make kids smile for the holidays.”



This program is designed to help build community among Airmen and help contribute to making the holiday season memorable for Team Moody families.



”This event is our military community coming together as a family to take care of each other, said Tech Sgt. Cristal Pyle, 23rd Force Support Squadron, Airman in Charge of the event. “The holidays are tough on everybody, and just because it feels like it may be hard, you're not going through it alone."



This year’s two angels trees can be found at the base exchange and the fitness center. For those interested in participating in the Angel Tree program or seeking additional information, contact the Military and Family Readiness Center at 229-257-3333.