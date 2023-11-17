Intelligence brigade strengthens ties with Italian community leaders

Photo By Cpl. Genesis Miranda | U.S. Army Col. Stephen T. Skells, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (MIB) commander,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Genesis Miranda | U.S. Army Col. Stephen T. Skells, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (MIB) commander, and Paolo Pellizzari, Mayor of Arcugnano Vicenza, Italy, discuss the meaning of the fallen warrior memorial statue at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Nov. 16, 2023. The visit provided an opportunity for the 207th MIB to forward the relationship between the Mayors of Longare and Arcugnano as part of U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s Community Alliance Program. During the visit, the local leaders received a better understanding of the 207th MIB by familiarizing them with the Brigade, its Soldiers, and Caserma Ederle. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Genesis Miranda) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy — When Matteo Zennaro stepped onto Caserma Ederle he didn’t anticipate the immersive American experience awaiting him.



Zennaro, the mayor of Longare, joined Paolo Pellizzari, the mayor of Arcugnano, recently as guests of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater. The unit, which is due to move its headquarters to Longare is partnered with the two towns under U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s Community Alliance Program. The visit served as a catalyst for forging stronger bonds between the military and the local communities.



“This is a great experience for us,” Zennaro said. “We hope to see you at our Christmas markets.”



The visit unfolded as more than a diplomatic exchange — it became a testament to the power of shared experiences and mutual understanding. The 207th sought to bridge the gap between two communities,



“Deepening our ties with the Italian community is not just a goal– it's a commitment to unity and shared growth,” said Col. Stephen Skells, commander of the 207th MIB(T), emphasizing the building of a strong and interconnected community.



Both mayors fully immersed themselves in the 207th’s mission and the day-to-day lives of its Soldiers. The command team took the local leaders to their headquarters for a briefing then showed them how the Soldiers work and live on Caserma Ederle. They even got a treat – an all-American barbeque lunch.



Between bites of pulled pork sandwiches, Zennaro and Pellizzari shared their satisfaction with the U.S. Army experience alongside their partners from the 207th.



The interaction beyond the diplomatic niceties. It was an endeavor to promote the spirit of camaraderie and understanding between the military and the local Italian community, Skells said.