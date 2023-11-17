Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Mark Cardwell

Photo By Charles Delano | “Supporting the wildfire recovery efforts have been both an honor and a privilege to...... read more read more Photo By Charles Delano | “Supporting the wildfire recovery efforts have been both an honor and a privilege to represent USACE, and serve the residents of Maui, and the government of Hawaiʻi. To be even a small part of helping the people of Hawaiʻi recover and rebuild is a very humbling and rewarding experience.” see less | View Image Page

Mark Cardwell, an emergency management specialist with the Louisville District, supports the Hawaiʻi Wildfire mission as a debris subject matter expert. He provides technical assistance to the Debris Planning and Response Team on all facets of the debris removal mission and can perform as any member of the PRT, if needed.



Cardwell facilitates public meetings to explain the debris removal process to the residents of Maui. He provides technical assistance to the local government to explain contracting mechanisms for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and provides quality assurance of those mechanisms to ensure they can aid and assist in recovery efforts.



“Supporting the wildfire recovery efforts have been both an honor and a privilege to represent USACE, and serve the residents of Maui, and the government of Hawaiʻi,” Cardwell said. “To be even a small part of helping the people of Hawaiʻi recover and rebuild is a very humbling and rewarding experience.”