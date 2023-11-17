Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Mark Cardwell

    MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Story by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Mark Cardwell, an emergency management specialist with the Louisville District, supports the Hawaiʻi Wildfire mission as a debris subject matter expert. He provides technical assistance to the Debris Planning and Response Team on all facets of the debris removal mission and can perform as any member of the PRT, if needed.

    Cardwell facilitates public meetings to explain the debris removal process to the residents of Maui. He provides technical assistance to the local government to explain contracting mechanisms for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and provides quality assurance of those mechanisms to ensure they can aid and assist in recovery efforts.

    “Supporting the wildfire recovery efforts have been both an honor and a privilege to represent USACE, and serve the residents of Maui, and the government of Hawaiʻi,” Cardwell said. “To be even a small part of helping the people of Hawaiʻi recover and rebuild is a very humbling and rewarding experience.”

