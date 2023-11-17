Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Manuel Diaz

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Story by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Meet U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District Mechanical Engineer Manuel Diaz who is assisting with the Hawaiʻi Wildfires as an office engineer. In this position Diaz works to support USACE resident engineers by improving Emergency Field Office processes and keeping the Debris Mission running smoothly.

    This is the first deployment for Diaz, and he said he likes being in Maui and trying to help other people through his work with USACE. Diaz said he is gaining experience on the mission and is learning to collaborate with other team members.

    “I feel like after this mission I will have a different mind because helping other people is something that I like to do,” said Diaz. “I think that having this experience, working so hard, working with other people and meeting new people is great.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.19.2023 13:55
    Story ID: 458152
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US 
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US
    Hometown: FORT WORTH, TX, US
    Hometown: LAHAINA, HI, US
    Hometown: MAUI, HI, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Manuel Diaz, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    US Army Corps of Engineers
    Maui
    Emergency Field Office
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT