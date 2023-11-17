Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Manuel Diaz

Meet U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District Mechanical Engineer Manuel Diaz who is assisting with the Hawaiʻi Wildfires as an office engineer. In this position Diaz works to support USACE resident engineers by improving Emergency Field Office processes and keeping the Debris Mission running smoothly.



This is the first deployment for Diaz, and he said he likes being in Maui and trying to help other people through his work with USACE. Diaz said he is gaining experience on the mission and is learning to collaborate with other team members.



“I feel like after this mission I will have a different mind because helping other people is something that I like to do,” said Diaz. “I think that having this experience, working so hard, working with other people and meeting new people is great.”

