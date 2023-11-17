Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Amy Capwell

Photo By Charles Delano | “I am so proud to have played a small role in the recovery effort by acquiring the...... read more read more Photo By Charles Delano | “I am so proud to have played a small role in the recovery effort by acquiring the space to establish the Recovery Field Office in Maui. In my position all I do is lease commercial space, but, never in my 13 years with USACE, have I cried when I received an accepted offer.” see less | View Image Page

Amy Capwell, a realty specialist and program manager for the Honolulu District Joint Recruiting Facilities Program, was tasked with acquiring space to establish the Recovery Field Office for the Hawaiʻi Wildfires recovery mission. Capwell and Real Estate Chief Erica Labeste successfully located and leased space in less than 30 days from the request. Capwell continues to provide leasing support to the RFO as needed in situations concerning maintenance or related building issues.



Understanding the urgency in establishing the RFO so that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could begin operating effectively under one roof as one team, Capwell faced the challenges of finding a workspace. With limited space availability on the island and difficulty of lease negotiations in Hawaiʻi, Capwell identified a lessor who was willing to accept USACE’s terms and general conditions.



“I am so proud to have played a small role in the recovery effort by acquiring the space to establish the Recovery Field Office in Maui,” Capwell said. “In my position all I do is lease commercial space, but, never in my 13 years with USACE, have I cried when I received an accepted offer.”