Jason Ritter, Emergency Management chief with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District, supported the Hawai‘i wildfires recovery mission as the Critical Public Facilities subject matter expert and Recovery Field Office operations chief.
Ritter continues to support the recovery mission at home station as the subject matter expert for temporary housing.
“I have been doing this kind of work for 15 years now and each mission offers unique and rewarding challenges,” said Ritter. “I continue to support these missions not only for the people we get to help, but because of the wonderful people I get the privilege to work with.”
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2023 13:56
|Story ID:
|458150
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Hometown:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Hometown:
|HUNTINGTON, WV, US
|Hometown:
|MAUI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Jason Ritter, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT