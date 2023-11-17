Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Jason Ritter

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Story by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Jason Ritter, Emergency Management chief with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District, supported the Hawai‘i wildfires recovery mission as the Critical Public Facilities subject matter expert and Recovery Field Office operations chief.

    Ritter continues to support the recovery mission at home station as the subject matter expert for temporary housing.

    “I have been doing this kind of work for 15 years now and each mission offers unique and rewarding challenges,” said Ritter. “I continue to support these missions not only for the people we get to help, but because of the wonderful people I get the privilege to work with.”

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
