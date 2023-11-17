Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Jennifer Brito

Jennifer Brito is an Emergency Management Specialist with the Seattle District and is also an ENGlink Strike Team Member. She has provided support to the Hawai‘i Wildfire mission by creating 211 tasker actions for essential personnel nationwide to be put in place to support of the recovery efforts.
“Getting the right people on the ground within a short timeframe was so crucial to the recovery effort and I take such pride in the support I could provide to the people of Maui,” said Brito.
