Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Jennifer Brito

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Jennifer Brito

    Photo By Charles Delano | “Getting the right people on the ground within a short timeframe was so crucial to...... read more read more

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Story by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Jennifer Brito is an Emergency Management Specialist with the Seattle District and is also an ENGlink Strike Team Member. She has provided support to the Hawai‘i Wildfire mission by creating 211 tasker actions for essential personnel nationwide to be put in place to support of the recovery efforts.

    “Getting the right people on the ground within a short timeframe was so crucial to the recovery effort and I take such pride in the support I could provide to the people of Maui,” said Brito.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.19.2023 13:56
    Story ID: 458149
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Hometown: MAUI, HI, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Jennifer Brito, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Jennifer Brito

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    US Army Corps of Engineers
    Maui
    RFO
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT