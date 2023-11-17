Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Adam Gaskin

    Photo By Charles Delano | “The people of Maui have a unique connection with this land and have suffered an...... read more read more

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Story by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Adam Gaskin, a civil planner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District’s emergency management office, supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires recovery mission as the Emergency Support Function #3 team lead.

    FEMA selected USACE as the lead agency to handle ESF3 to provide public works and engineering guidelines for federal assistance to local, state, and tribal governments.

    As the team lead, Gaskin overseas the day-to-day operations for tasks such as debris removal, temporary housing construction and restoration of critical utilities and facilities.

    “The people of Maui have a unique connection with this land and have suffered an indescribable loss,” said Gaskin. “I am honored to be able to assist with this recovery effort.”

