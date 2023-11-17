Republic of Korea and U.S. Navy Conduct Combined Maritime Counter-Special Operations Exercise

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 16, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducted a series of exercises with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy in order to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the two nations, Nov. 13-16.



The exercises completed during Maritime Counter-Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) consist of routine bilateral training, subject matter expert exchanges, anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare drills, communication drills, air defense exercises, boarding drills, and combined live fires, as well as formation sailing.



"Exercises like MCSOFEX fortify the bonds between the US and our ROK allies,” said Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. “We will always seek opportunities to demonstrate our combined force's strength and resolve by conducting exercises together and enhancing our maritime readiness."



The U.S. regularly conducts exercises and operations with the ROK which strengthen the alliance and improve regional security.



“Through this exercise, we were able to further strengthen our ability to carry out combined-joint operations,” said Rear Admiral Lee Jong-I, commanding officer of Surface Combat Group 1. “We will arm ourselves with an offensive disposition through practical trainings, and in case we are provoked at sea, we will retaliate with determination without a moment of hesitation and lead the operation to victory.”



Rafael Peralta operated alongside EA-18G Growlers attached to Electromagnetic Attack Squadron 132 (VAQ-132), A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthogs” from the U.S. Air Force’s 25th Fighter Squadron, and several ROK ships.



Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

