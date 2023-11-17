Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Story: November 2023 construction operations for $28.08 million barracks project at Fort McCoy, Part I

    November 2023 construction operations for $28.08 million barracks project at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a new construction project to build a new $28.08 million...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The construction area for a new construction project to build a new $28.08 million barracks building is shown Nov. 7, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), received the notice to proceed with construction on Sept. 26, 2023, and has 780 calendar days to complete the project.

    The project requires building a four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks about to house 400 people. Two other barracks of the same specifications have already been built in the same block at the installation since 2019.

    Overall, it is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings, and two planned transient training officer quarters, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.

    This project is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 21:51
    Story ID: 458126
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: November 2023 construction operations for $28.08 million barracks project at Fort McCoy, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    November 2023 construction operations for $28.08 million barracks project at Fort McCoy
    November 2023 construction operations for $28.08 million barracks project at Fort McCoy
    November 2023 construction operations for $28.08 million barracks project at Fort McCoy
    November 2023 construction operations for $28.08 million barracks project at Fort McCoy
    November 2023 construction operations for $28.08 million barracks project at Fort McCoy
    November 2023 construction operations for $28.08 million barracks project at Fort McCoy
    November 2023 construction operations for $28.08 million barracks project at Fort McCoy
    November 2023 construction operations for $28.08 million barracks project at Fort McCoy
    November 2023 construction operations for $28.08 million barracks project at Fort McCoy
    November 2023 construction operations for $28.08 million barracks project at Fort McCoy
    November 2023 construction operations for $28.08 million barracks project at Fort McCoy
    November 2023 construction operations for $28.08 million barracks project at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Fort McCoy
    military construction
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works
    barracks construction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT