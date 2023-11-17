Marine Corps Base Hawaii Seeks to Enhance Energy Resiliency

Photo By Lance Cpl. Hunter Jones | Lance Lee, Director of Installation and Logistics for Marine Corps Base Hawaii, shows...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Hunter Jones | Lance Lee, Director of Installation and Logistics for Marine Corps Base Hawaii, shows the perimeter of a proposed site location for power generation facilities on Marine Corps Base Hawaii during an Industry Day event, MCBH, Nov. 16, 2023. The event invited energy industry partners and developers aboard MCBH and served as a stepping stone towards enhancing the installation's energy resiliency through innovative and environmentally conscious means. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Energy industry partners and developers converged on Marine Corps Base Hawaii for “Industry Day,” Nov. 16, 2023. The event, hosted by MCBH, served as a stepping stone towards enhancing the installation’s energy resiliency through innovative and environmentally conscious means.



These efforts fall in line with the recently published, “Department of Defense Plan to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions,” report, emphasizing the Department’s primary objectives in reducing dependency on offsite energy sources and prioritizing on-site clean energy generation and storage. This, while increasing resiliency of its installations to protect against natural and man-made disruptions.



“At the moment, our power comes from Hawaiian Electric transmission lines that run over the Ko’olau Mountains, and, so there is a single point of failure and vulnerability for us all [those located on the northeast side of Oahu] and for Marine Corps Base Hawaii, that is something that is a concern for us,” said Lance Lee, Director of Installation and Logistics for MCBH.



A request for information (RFI) to gather relevant information and expertise from the energy sector to inform the base’s decision-making process and lay the foundation for a successful and impactful energy resilience initiative was made public on Oct. 20, 2023. The RFI included an invitation towards energy industry partners and developers to attend today’s, “Industry Day.”



The event began with opening remarks from MCBH Command Officer, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven who emphasized the unique and challenging environment in which this project will be developed. “We need to be very very thoughtful in this process…and be very mindful about this peninsula, about its history, about what it means to the local community,” said Beaven. “Function and form has to be at the forefront of and as we are planning and thinking about how we do this…and I am open to anything that takes advantage of some of these new technologies and takes advantage of creating energy to the degree that we possibly can” he added.



Community awareness and support plays a crucial role in this sought out endeavor. “The only way forward is together, and we see that there are a lot of tradeoffs, benefits, and improved relationships when engaging the community early and often,” commented Matthew Gonser, Executive Director and Chief Resilience Officer for City and County of Honolulu Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency. “This is not the first time this, the Ko’olaupuko, region has thought about energy security and energy resilience…so I think people really understand the kind of co-benefits that can be had when we talk it out.”



Respondents to the RFI, have until Dec. 1, 2023 to submit their proposals in which MCBH’s Project Team will review and prepare a Request for Proposal (RFP) that will be communicated and submitted to the Hawaii Electric Company in mid-February 2024.



