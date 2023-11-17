Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Potter (front left), the 780th...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Potter (front left), the 780th Military Intelligence (MI) Brigade (Cyber) senior enlisted leader, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Daniel (front right), the 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), Vanguard, senior enlisted leader, kneel in front of the thirty new noncommissioned officers (NCOs) of the 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) following an NCO Induction Ceremony at the Post Theater, November 16. see less | View Image Page

Vanguard hosts NCO induction ceremony for “The Backbone of the Army”



FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – The 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), Vanguard, hosted an NCO Induction Ceremony with Command Sgt. Major Jesse Potter, the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) senior enlisted leader, as the keynote speaker at the Post Theater, November 16.



According to Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Daniel, the 781st MI Battalion (Vanguard) senior enlisted leader, “a call to duty” was the theme for the ceremony, symbolizing the call for noncommissioned officers (NCOs) to live the NCO Creed, to always conduct themselves as to bring credit upon the NCO Corps, to provide outstanding leadership that our Nation’s Soldiers are entitled to, and to never forget that NCOs are professionals.



In his remarks, Command Sgt. Maj. Potter reminisced about his induction to the NCO Corps more than 30 years ago when he walked the “gauntlet”, and how he wished his experience would have been like the ceremony the Vanguard NCO inductees were going through. He then imparted some words of wisdom that he learned over the course of his NCO career.



“First, I would tell you never stop learning,” said Potter. “Take every opportunity to learn – learn from your Soldiers, peers, mentors and then pass on that knowledge to the next generation of Soldiers who are following in your footsteps.



“The second lesson I challenge you to embrace is take ownership. It doesn’t matter if you are a team leader, squad leader, or section NCOIC (NCO-in-charge)”, added Potter. “No matter the size or number of Soldiers that you are assigned take ownership at that echelon.”



Potter told the group the last lesson, in his opinion, was the most important, and that was to practice “engaged leadership” and whole heartedly embrace care as an action verb.



“I charge you to embrace CARE as an action verb,” said Potter. “To care as a verb, is to take an interest in something, to feel concerned about something or to have feelings about something. Soldiers can see the difference immediately and truly desire a leader who embraces CARE as a verb versus a noun.”



The 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) officially activated on July 2, 2008, under the former name of the Army Network Battalion. On October 1, 2011, the battalion was re-designated the 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) and assigned to the newly activated 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) in the culmination of more than ten years of work to establish the Army’s cyberspace operations capability.



The Battalion crest contains the Latin words Ubi Ceteri Non Possunt, the unit motto, which stands for “When Others Cannot.”



The 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) Soldiers who recited the NCO Charge and NCO Creed, signed their names in the Vanguard Book of NCOs, and joined the prestigious NCO Corps, with all the momentous duties and responsibilities that come with the life-changing rank are:



• Sgt. Michael Baez, A Company (Co.), 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Garrett Balls, B Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Jared Bush, A Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Wesley Capehart, B Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Edwin Carrasco Lamas, Headquarters & Headquarters Company (HHC)

• Sgt. John Carson, C Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Seong Beom Cho, HHC, 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Andre Collier-Price, C Co.

• Sgt. Christian Conde, C Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Santiago Diaz, A Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Austin Divan, A Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Gonkayee Doelakeh, HHC, 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Nikita Favela, C Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Benjamin Fleck, B Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Paul Guadian, A Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Clifford Hawrey, A Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Zachary Iezzi, C Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Jacob Inman, C Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Nicolas Kouzios, C Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Lane Lynch, A Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Christopher Metcalf, B Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Marshall Miles, B Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Spencer Milloway, B Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Gregory Perkins, A Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Hayden Polzel, C Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Staff Sgt. Phillip Rappe, C Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Ricardo Rodriguez, C Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Staff Sgt. Delroy Scott, C Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Sgt. Daniel Trosper, C Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)

• Staff Sgt. Michael Wert, B Co., 781 MI BN (Cyber)



Vanguard… “When Others Cannot”