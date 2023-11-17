SWFPAC Wins CNO Shore Safety Award for Second Time

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Galbraith | Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe Jr., left, director of U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Galbraith | Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe Jr., left, director of U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs, presents the 2022 Chief of Naval Operations Shore Safety Award to Aaron Ausbrooks, Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific safety director, and Capt. Keith Fahlenkamp, SWFPAC commanding officer, at a ceremony held at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor chapel in Silverdale, Washington on Nov. 14, 2023. SWFPAC was selected for the award for its significant contribution to Navy safety and occupational health for small industrial activity. The factory in the field SWFPAC operates is devoted to serving our nation by providing safe, secure, credible, and affordable sea-based missile systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Galbraith) see less | View Image Page

SILVERDALE, Wash. – Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe Jr., director of U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs presented the fiscal year 2022 Chief of Naval Operations Shore Safety Award to Capt. Keith Fahlenkamp, commanding officer, Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific, on Nov. 14, 2023 at a ceremony held at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor chapel.



The annual CNO Shore Safety Awards provides recognition to the commands with the best overall command safety programs balancing safety, security and operations.



“Safety is definitely the priority here,” said Aaron Ausbrooks, SWFPAC safety director. “We expect nothing less. I was surprised when we won the award in 2019, but to turn around and win it again three years later is a testament to our team and our day-to-day operations.”



Team SWFPAC has now won the CNO Ashore Safety award twice. The first win occurred in 2019 while Marine Corps Security Force Bangor and SWFPAC were integrated. Their recent 2022 win highlighted SWFPAC operations as a small activity.



“The winning of the CNO Safety Award is an external validation and recognition from the Navy on SWFPAC leadership and our work force’s stellar performance while completing assigned critical missions,” said Dr. Michael Curtis, former SWFPAC Safety Director. “The winning of this award multiple times for different categories highlights a consistent level of excellence and discipline to safeguard personnel and equipment during dynamic operations in the Pacific Northwest.”



SWFPAC uses three mutually supporting philosophies to maintain its safety and operational core values: The six principle tenets of Strategic Weapons Facility culture, High Velocity Learning and Get Real, Get Better.



The six principle tenets of SWF culture are procedural compliance, level of knowledge, questioning attitude, forceful backup, formality, and integrity. HVL, specifically the principles of SEE, SWARMING, SOLVE and SUSTAIN, advances a culture of continuous improvement. And finally, Get Real, Get Better provides timely communication to identify, know, and honestly see the risks they work with daily to take the time to do it safely and right the first time.



“The past year has been exceptionally safe and productive for Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific,” said Capt. Keith Fahlenkamp, SWFPAC commanding officer. “We put people first and were rewarded with increased resiliency, innovation, safety and performance. I am very humbled and proud of our organization and all that we have accomplished for the nation.”