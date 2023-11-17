Soldier uses DoD program as bridge to civilian position at Army CBRNE activity

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Joseph D. Howieson (left) seals the seams on the Level B protective suit that...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Joseph D. Howieson (left) seals the seams on the Level B protective suit that Clinton R. Vandiver is wearing during training. Howieson is using the DoD SkillBridge program to learn the skills needed to be an Army civilian Engineering Technician (Chemical) at the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Analytical and Remediation Activity (CARA). U.S. Army photo by Breygan C. Bedwell. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – A Chemical Corps Soldier is leveraging the DoD SkillBridge program to transition to a U.S. Army civilian position at a one-of-a-kind military unit that combats the world’s most dangerous hazards.



Spc. Joseph D. Howieson from the Fort Bliss, Texas-based 22nd Chemical Battalion is using the program to learn the skills needed to be an Army civilian Engineering Technician (Chemical) at the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Analytical and Remediation Activity (CARA).



A one-of-a-kind activity, CARA provides a world-wide emergency response capability for Recovered Chemical Warfare Material, remediation support for combatant commanders, technical escort of chemical materials and mobile laboratories for theater validation of suspect CBRNE materiel.



The all-civilian organization, CARA is headquartered at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, as a subordinate unit under the 20th CBRNE Command, the U.S. military’s premier CBRNE formation. In addition, CARA has personnel stationed at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of military operations and domestic authorities.



The DoD SkillBridge is designed to give service members the opportunity to participate in apprenticeships, internships, and training during the last six months of their military service.



Howieson is serving with CARA’s Remediation Response West team on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. The team clears old chemical weapons and unexploded ordnance on formerly used defense sites and training ranges around the nation.



Mark C. Hammond, the Army civilian supervisory program manager for CARA Remediation Response West, said Howieson had served with CARA personnel during a previous remediation project on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



Hammond said bringing Howieson onboard for the SkillBridge program was an easy choice.



“We had a chance to observe him during that timeframe,” said Hammond. “Spc. Howieson showed a lot of interest in our mission and was a hard worker. He demonstrated a ‘can do’ attitude and worked well with the Army civilians assigned to Response Region West.”



Originally from St. Louis, Hammond has served at CARA for 12 years. A veteran of Operation Desert Storm and Operation Just Cause, he also served in uniform as a Health Physics Technician and Environmental Health and Safety Specialist in the U.S. Army. He later continued his service in the Army Reserve as a Chemical Operations noncommissioned officer.



Hammond said Chemical Corps and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Soldiers bring valuable experience to the organization, adding that remediation efforts on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, help to clear the land for future development by the Department of Defense, FBI and NASA.



“I decided to participate in this program with CARA after I did an assignment with the organization earlier this year,” said Howieson. “I enjoyed my time working with the organization and the people that I worked alongside. I knew that I could further develop my CBRN career with this organization.”



As an Army Chemical Corps Soldier from the 22nd Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade, 20th CBRNE Command, Howieson has supported Operation Allies Welcome on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, and he participated in the Sampling Operations and Reconnaissance Exercise on Dugway Proving Ground, Utah.



Howieson also served on the Defense CBRNE Response Force. Known as the DCRF, the Defense Response Force is trained to save lives, mitigate suffering and facilitate recovery operations during domestic response missions.



“I would like to continue working with CARA and continue to work in the CBRN field because I can only describe my experiences with both as extremely positive,” said Howieson.



He said the highlight of his time in the Army Chemical Corps has been the knowledge and experience he has been able to gain while serving his nation.



“These are experiences that I couldn’t have gotten anywhere else, and they were with some of the best people that I’ve ever known,” said Howieson.



A native of Chicago, Howieson has attended American Military University during his three years in the Army.



“I joined the Army with the intent of setting myself up for a successful future. I wasn’t sure if I would make a career out of it or if I would get out after one contract but I knew either way that I was laying a strong foundation for the future,” said Howieson.



“For those considering military service, I would say that you won’t get the experiences that the military offers anywhere else nor will you find the comradery and brotherhood anywhere else,” said Howieson. “The military opens so many doors. My situation is a perfect example of that.”



Franz J. Amann, the CARA director, said the DoD SkillBridge program is ideal for Chemical Corps and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Soldiers who are transitioning out of the Army.



“The SkillBridge program is a valuable tool for all Soldiers who are preparing to transition out of the Army. This program is available in both the government and private sectors. For CARA, the SkillBridge program enables transitioning Soldiers to build on the skills they have learned in uniform and to continue to serve their nation as a U.S. Army civilian. During the six-month internship, Soldiers are able to expand their current skills to enhance their resume,” said Amann, a retired U.S. Army Chemical Corps colonel from Spartanburg, South Carolina.



Amann said Chemical and EOD Soldiers already have much of the training required to serve at CARA, adding that SkillBridge provides an opportunity for interested Soldiers to get additional training so they can meet the position description requirements prior to departing the service (ETSing) or retiring.



“We hope more Soldiers will use this program to consider potentially joining the CARA team when they retire or leave from the service,” said Amann. “We continuously have open positions that the Soldiers can easily fill.”