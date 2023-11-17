Joint Sourcing Training Oversight Enhances Interoperability

Photo By Sgt. Raquel Birk | Observer, coach/trainers with Task Force Conquer, 1-289 Training Support Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Raquel Birk | Observer, coach/trainers with Task Force Conquer, 1-289 Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, hosted Joint Sourcing Training Oversight for Airman from various units to enhance deployment readiness at McGregor Training Complex, New Mexico Nov. 4-18. JSTO culminated in shoot, move, communicate, and save lives fundamentals, known as the combat patrol simulated live-fire exercise. Airman were given a tactical mission requiring a patrol movement to allows Air Force leaders to plan a combat mission while Airmen test their ability to conduct combat patrols, encounter mock IEDs, react to indirect fire, respond to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats, interact with foreign leaders, treat, and then evacuate simulated casualties. see less | View Image Page

Observer, coach/trainers with Task Force Conquer, 1-289 Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, hosted Joint Sourcing Training Oversight for U.S. Air Force personnel from various units to enhance deployment readiness at McGregor Training Complex, New Mexico Nov. 4-18.



The JSTO process was established in 2004 to ensure the standardization of combat skills and ground-based mission training is provided to joint forces supporting a combatant command. It serves to immerse Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard personnel in Army doctrine and tactics, techniques, and procedures. Included in the training are Army troop-leading procedures, precombat inspections and precombat checks, battle drills, and combat patrol standing operating procedures—ingrained in Army Soldiers from basic training forward— to facilitate interoperability with joint service members in operations overseas.



"JSTO ensures one standard of training is applied to all forces, regardless of their military branch.," said Staff Sgt. Jose Lopez, OC/T with 1-289 TSBN. "JSTO units are trained here at McGregor where OC/Ts ensure training and unit readiness are validated prior to deployment."



Air Force leaders learned Army tactical mission planning and execution covered in a day-long seminar on the military decision-making process, Army TLP, and PCIs. They also received briefings on customs, culture, and a threat situation tailored to their theater location. The Airmen will be stationed overseas in a variety of roles. Some will occupy field offices within Army facilities, while others will operate directly out of Army forward operating bases in areas of operations where the threat of insurgent attack from improvised explosive devices is a daily reality. JSTO is designed to prepare everyone deploying for this dangerous environment.



"With the Air Force focusing on executing Mission Command, it’s important for our Airmen to understand the military decision making process and troop leading procedures," said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Ryan Krueger, Operations Superintendent, 633 Civil Engineer Squadron out of Joint Base Langley Eustis, Virginia. "This was provided within our training and allowed leaders at all levels to practice these methods in a controlled environment."



Airman completed Army Combat Lifesaver training, medical evacuation process, including the standard nine-line MEDEVAC request, and several days of basic Army combat skills, including day/night driver’s training on the HMMWV, Army communication procedures and equipment, and land navigation. They tackled the lethality phase, conducting marksmanship instruction followed by range qualification for individual and crew-served weapons. JSTO culminated in ‘shoot, move, communicate, and save lives’ fundamentals, known as the combat patrol simulated live-fire exercise. Air Force leaders were given a tactical mission requiring patrol movement, which allows them to plan a combat mission while Airmen test their ability to conduct combat patrols, encounter mock IEDs, react to indirect fire, respond to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats, interact with foreign leaders, treat and then evacuate simulated casualties.



"The training provided our members the opportunity to operate in a platoon-size element," said Krueger. "They were further broken up into squads and fire teams where roles and responsibilities were established to provide our members ownership in accomplishing the mission, enhancing the overall readiness needed to operate overseas."