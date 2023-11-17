Taekwondo instructor finds common ground in Missouri Air Guard

Courtesy Photo | Airman Basic Erin Jennings, Missouri Air National Guard, poses for a photo at a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airman Basic Erin Jennings, Missouri Air National Guard, poses for a photo at a Taekwando competition. (Courtesy photo provided by Airman Basic Erin Jennings) see less | View Image Page

ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES 10.30.2023 Courtesy Story 139th Airlift Wing

Airman Basic Erin Jennings has been a Taekwondo instructor since 2018, after starting her endeavor at 7 years old. After finding out that gymnastics and dance were not vigorous enough for her, she wanted to try something new and fell in love with Taekwondo.



She has worked her way up to a fourth-degree black belt, which she had to earn in South Dakota in September of 2022. Testing included: forms involving 83 moves, weapons involving double nun-chucks, sparing, and board breaks.



Over her career, Jennings has won two district championships, one in combat sparing, and one in traditional weapons. Jennings teaches two classes a day, with students range from 7 to 65 years old, having taught over 100 people in the past two years.



Currently, Jennings has 7 students who started off as white belts that are now on the bench for their first-degree black belts from ages 9 to 20. She has helped many other people achieve this within her two years of instructing. Taekwondo is a way for Jennings to keep a healthy lifestyle

and maintain confidence in herself. She’s also recruited her dad and sister into the lifestyle, creating a better bond between them.



Jennings has come to the 139th Airlift Wing to broaden her horizons and open more doors for herself. She comes from a family of retired military members, with both grandfathers having been in the Army. She leaves for Basic Training at the end of February and is very excited for her future here.



Taekwondo has inspired Jennings to become a part of the 139th as she has worked with other wing members in the sport.