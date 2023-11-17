Uniting allies and partners: a new found dedication

RAF FAIRFORD, United Kingdom -- The repetitive loading and firing action echoes through the air while a focused artillery soldier works with determination. Behind the scenes, a stream of paperwork is signed and submitted to change his life.



U.S. Army Capt. Luis Antonio Rivera, 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron ground liaison officer, coordinates joint and combined operations between the U.S. total force integration, allies and partners during Bomber Task Force mission 24-1.



In 2013, Rivera commissioned into the Army as a field artillery officer. Nine years later, he was selected to become a GLO for integrated missions—the first officer filling a position that has been vacant for nearly a decade.



“A central part of my job is making sure we have points of contact,” said Rivera. “It’s important to have points of connection everywhere, not only with other countries but also within different branches of service.”



Rivera is the primary advisor on the ground forces supporting total force operations. He communicates their maneuvers and ensures cooperation between ground and air forces.



“Working with NATO, understanding each of our allies and partners to ensure the 9th EBS can execute their missions is important,” said Rivera. “We need to foster and strengthen those relationships because we are stronger together.”



BTFs promote integration and teamwork between our allies and partners. The GLO role guarantees all information is collected and processed for smooth transitions.



"Because we work with NATO partners, allies and join with our sister services, the GLO position is vital,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Stillwell, 9th EBS commander. “Coordination between joint forces is crucial in combat operations to prevent adversaries from achieving their objectives."



Rivera excelled in the GLO position and has made connections for future ground liaisons by gaining contacts around the world. Moving forward, Rivera was recently selected to be a space operations officer and will soon conclude his time with the 9th EBS.



“The feeling is bittersweet,” said Rivera. “I wish I could stay longer to see the legacy we built. I don’t want to leave the family I've found here but I'm looking forward to new beginnings.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 11:08 Story ID: 458048 Location: GB Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Uniting allies and partners: a new found dedication, by A1C Emma Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.