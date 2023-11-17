Flying Above, Searching Below

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome | Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Deon Brown, assigned to the "Spartans" of...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome | Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Deon Brown, assigned to the "Spartans" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, prepares to land on the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in an MH-60R Sea Hawk, Oct. 4, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome) see less | View Image Page

Flying over the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is a specialized community of naval aircrewmen who operate various aircraft systems to support anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASUW), electronic warfare (EW), as well as search-and-rescue (SAR) inside MH-60R Sea Hawks.

The naval aircrewman (tactical helicopter), also known as AWRs, assigned to the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, are the eyes and ears of the GRFCSG.

The naval aircrewman community is broad and encompasses many different specialties. The AWR rate is specialized in ASW and are also trained search and rescue swimmers.

“Most people think that we are just rescue swimmers, which we are, but that’s actually our secondary mission,” said Naval Aircrewman (Tactical Helicopter) 2nd Class Deon Brown, from Huntington Beach, California, assigned to HSM-70. “We are sensor operators, our primary mission is ASW, tracking submarines.”

The MH-60R Sea Hawk, also known as Romeos, is the U.S. Navy’s primary anti-submarine warfare helicopter. Romeos are specially designed to support anti-submarine mission equipment such as the Airborne Low Frequency Sonar (ALFS) or the dipper as the aircrewmen call it.





“The dipper gets lowered into the water by a reeling machine, since it’s an active sensor, we are able to ping it and see if there is anything in the area, like a submarine,” said Brown. “Sonobuoys are like mini portable dippers that we carry to do the same thing passively and actively while on the go, since we aren’t able to move while utilizing the dipper.”

Everything in the water that makes noise gives off a different frequency. Submarines are the biggest threat to a naval vessel, especially an aircraft carrier. AWRs use sonars that detect sound frequencies and provide feedback on the location of any object producing sound in the water.

“It’s like searching for a needle in a haystack,” said Brown. “Our job is to sort through all of the frequencies that are picked up and decipher where they are coming from and which ones are coming from submarines.”

There are many risks that come with being an AWR, from flying to tracking enemy contacts. It takes perseverance, determination, courage, but most of all passion to do their job.

“There’s a great satisfaction that comes with this job,” said Brown. “When you’re training with real subs, the subs are practicing their evasive maneuvers and there’s one person against a whole crew trying to find this sub, and when you find them it feels amazing.”

From their extensive initial training to experience in the fleet, AWRs have been successfully completing their mission for decades, saving lives and keeping some of the Navy’s most valuable assets safe.

