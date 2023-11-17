Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-10 Hosts Columbian Navy Crew

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Ashley Guire 

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 participated in a bi-lateral submarine exercise in the waters off the coast of Florida with the Columbian Navy. The Diesel Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) program, a U.S. Navy partnership with South American countries, supports their diesel-electric submarine operations and fleet readiness events in operating areas off the U.S. coast.
    The exercise provided opportunities to further the interoperability in Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) between the two navies. This exercise involved the Columbian submarine ARC Pijao (SS 28) along with the U.S. Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft, P-8A Poseidon. Through multiple flights, VP-10 was able to conduct ASW training and increase partner nation operational readiness.
    After completion of the exercise, crew members from the ARC Pijao submarine were able to join VP-10 on a P-8A flight to get a thrill of the dynamic flying conducted by the U.S. Navy.
    “It was a great experience getting to know the crew of the ARC Pijao while demonstrating the flying capabilities of the P-8A,” said LT Ethan White, VP-10 aircraft commander.
    The VP-10 “Red Lancers” are based in Jacksonville, Florida. The squadron has recently returned from a successful six-month rotational deployment to the U.S. Seventh Fleet Area of Responsibility, operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. VP-10 excelled at conducting a multitude of mission sets within the U.S. Seventh Fleet area of operation, and the squadron is preparing for another deployment in Spring of 2024.

    Joint operations
    VP10
    Columbian Navy

