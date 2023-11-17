VP-10 Hosts Columbian Navy Crew

Courtesy Photo | (Oct. 30, 2023) U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon Aircrew assigned to the “Red Lancers” of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (Oct. 30, 2023) U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon Aircrew assigned to the “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron TEN (VP-10) pose for a photo with Columbian Navy Sailors after completion of a joint submarine exercise. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 participated in a bi-lateral submarine exercise in the waters off the coast of Florida with the Columbian Navy. The Diesel Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) program, a U.S. Navy partnership with South American countries, supports their diesel-electric submarine operations and fleet readiness events in operating areas off the U.S. coast.

The exercise provided opportunities to further the interoperability in Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) between the two navies. This exercise involved the Columbian submarine ARC Pijao (SS 28) along with the U.S. Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft, P-8A Poseidon. Through multiple flights, VP-10 was able to conduct ASW training and increase partner nation operational readiness.

After completion of the exercise, crew members from the ARC Pijao submarine were able to join VP-10 on a P-8A flight to get a thrill of the dynamic flying conducted by the U.S. Navy.

“It was a great experience getting to know the crew of the ARC Pijao while demonstrating the flying capabilities of the P-8A,” said LT Ethan White, VP-10 aircraft commander.

The VP-10 “Red Lancers” are based in Jacksonville, Florida. The squadron has recently returned from a successful six-month rotational deployment to the U.S. Seventh Fleet Area of Responsibility, operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. VP-10 excelled at conducting a multitude of mission sets within the U.S. Seventh Fleet area of operation, and the squadron is preparing for another deployment in Spring of 2024.