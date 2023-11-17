Letterkenny Army Depot awards artisan accomplishments

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. - Letterkenny Army Depot recognized several outstanding employees at a town hall held at the depot headquarters Nov. 7.



Justin Ile, acting chief of test equipment maintenance, received the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal in recognition of being named Aviation and Missile Command’s Most Valuable Player for Aug. 2023. Col. Donald Santillo, commander, LEAD, presented Ile with the award, highlighting his contributions to improving the operational readiness of LEAD’s test equipment, specifically the integrated family of test equipment systems.



Santillo presented Chad Hoffman, the crane operator lead in the Directorate of Supply and Transportation, with the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal in recognition of being named LEAD's Wage Grade employee of the quarter for the fourth quarter.



With over five years of service to LEAD, Hoffman consistently demonstrates innovative transport solutions that directly impact workload opportunities. He prioritizes mentorship and teamwork to ensure assets are shipped in a timely manner.



"It means a lot to know that hard work doesn’t go unnoticed," Hoffman said. "It’s important for me to show up every day and be accountable for the work that we do to support all of the men and women in uniform."



Santillo also presented Andrew Paul, a quality assurance specialist in the Directorate of Product Assurance, with the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal in honor of his selection as the General Schedule employee of the quarter for the fourth quarter.



Paul has worked at LEAD for over nine years and has drastically increased inspection data accessibility amongst the depot’s stakeholders. He consistently ensures that the Missile Support Branch can support production flow and maintain quality standards.



"Being selected as the employee of the quarter shows me that hard work pays off and motivates me to continue to be an important part of producing the best possible equipment for our warfighters," Paul said. "I attribute this accomplishment to hard work, initiative and the blessing of working with great employees who greatly respect the sacrifice of the warfighters that use the equipment we produce."



In addition to the employees of the quarter, Santillo also awarded several additional employees for exceptional performance.



Civilian Service Commendation Medal

• Robert Povlich



Civilian Service Achievement Medal

• Brian Myers

• James Gress

• Bryan Zeger

• Robert Ritchey

• Eric Moats

• Alexander Quynn

• Tyler Green

• Timothy Bowers

• Jason White

• Thomas Andrejak

• Anissa Glunt

• Trevin Shank



Certificate of Achievement

• Capt. Robyn Peterson

• Jeremy Crouse

• Michael Sullivan

• Anthony Zollo

• Ryan Desmond

• Gerson Duran

• Pamela Goodhart

• Jeremy Gordon

• Darren Holtry

• Vernon Lowe

• Scott McGonigal

• Kylie Scott

• Trenten Shields

• Chris Steinbacher

• Andrew Newman

• Lisa Cowan

• Tyler Wyatt

• John Briggs

• Christopher Fisher

• Christopher Papoutsis

• Shane Kauffman

• Mark Jaymes

• Shane Carroll

• Daniel Fahrney

• Steven Piper

• Keith Mickey

• Joseph Mooney

• Todd Booher

• Tracy Clever

• Camron Day

• Cody Rickabaugh

• Shawn Cummings

• Nancy Garns

• Carla Barnett

• Dianna Fryzlewicz

• Todd Ramsey

• Paul Hance



Letterkenny Army Depot is the Army’s premier professional organic maintenance facility that provides overhaul, repair and modifications for tactical missile air defense and space systems, power generation equipment and various military vehicles, support systems and protection programs. LEAD is a subordinate of U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command and is the Air and Missile Defense and Long-Range Precision Fires depot, supporting systems for the Department of Defense, foreign partners and industry. Letterkenny Army Depot was established in 1942 and is a government-owned and -operated industrial installation located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.



For more information about LEAD, visit https://www.letterkenny.army.mil/

Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LetterkennyArmyDepot

Find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/letterkenny-army-depot

Find us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/lead_army_depot

Find us on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/LEAD_Army_Depot

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 08:21 Story ID: 458028 Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Letterkenny Army Depot awards artisan accomplishments, by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.