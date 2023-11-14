United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (USNMRTU) Diego Garcia opens new dental clinic with a ribbon cutting ceremony

Photo By Gabriel Archer | On November 15 United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTU)...... read more read more Photo By Gabriel Archer | On November 15 United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTU) Yokosuka and the island of Diego Garcia celebrated a significant achievement with the completion and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Diego Garcia Dental Clinic construction project. see less | View Image Page

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory—On November 15 United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTU) Yokosuka and the island of Diego Garcia celebrated a significant achievement with the completion and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Diego Garcia Dental Clinic construction project.



The event was attended by military personnel, construction contractors, public works, and local community members. The ceremony opened with the installation Chaplain's invocation, followed by remarks of gratitude and a welcome from the dental department head, Lieutenant Madeline Neuzil. Guest speaker USNMRTU Diego Garcia Officer in Charge Commander Clifton Butler, expressed his appreciation to everyone who had worked on the project and emphasized the importance of dental care in supporting the mission and improving health and readiness for U.S. military personnel, allied forces, contractors, and government employees on the island.



After the inspirational speeches, Commander Butler, the project manager, and the lead contractor cut the ribbon, and the attendees were given a tour of the new facility. The new dental clinic features a state-of-the-art central sterilization processing department, a new conference room, and a new HVAC system, which provides enhanced health and safety measures for the population served.



The construction of the dental clinic was a much-needed improvement for the island. The clinic improvements will provide high quality care to service members and allied forces, as well as civilian personnel and contractors working on the island.



The ribbon-cutting ceremony was a great success and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the facility manager, Mr. Juan Atienza, and everyone involved in the project. It marked the beginning of a new chapter in dental care for the NMRTU Diego Garcia community, and it will d have a positive impact for years to come.



“With the opening of the new dental clinic, we are fortifying both the health and readiness for the joint force community in Diego Garcia” said USNMRTC Yokosuka Commanding Officer T. Blair Hines. “Good oral hygiene is the key to successful operations in this remote environment.”



USNMRTC Yokosuka provides healthcare services and ensures medical readiness to the INDO-PACIFIC area of responsibility covering nearly 9 million square kilometers (8,920,530.52 km²). Our organization serves over 337,000 operational forces, including the U.S. Seventh Fleet, III Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. Forces Japan, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, U.S. Forces Korea in the Republic of Korea, and Military Sealift Command in Diego Garcia in the British Indian Ocean Territory. USNMRTC Yokosuka provides a vast array of healthcare to our service-members, families, and Allied Forces from primary and specialty medical care to dental services. USNMRTC Yokosuka leads the AOR with breakthrough performances in healthcare delivery Key Performance Indicators and consistently implements innovative programs to deliver specialty healthcare services efficiently across vast distances.