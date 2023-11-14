Don't get burned Use space heaters safely

As South Carolinians prepare for Jack Frost’s annual visit, many are looking for ways to warm up by any means necessary. Unfortunately, some of those methods could be dangerous and life-threatening. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, nearly 25,000 house fires are caused by space heaters, with many fires resulting in hospitalization and more than 300 fatalities each year.

At Fort Jackson, space heaters are permitted in offices and buildings according to installation policy, but there are a few safety factors to consider prior to plugging in and warming up.

Follow the following safety tips to keep your homes and offices safe.

Only purchase space heaters from trusted safety laboratories such as UL or ETL.

Do not plug space heaters into extension cords or power strips.

Review instructions and warning labels to ensure safe operation.

Inspect space heaters for damage before each use.

Place space heaters on low, flat surfaces.

Keep space heaters out of high-traffic areas or doorways.

Keep space heaters at least three feet away from flammable items.

Avoid leaving a space heater unattended.

Unplug space heaters when not in use.

The first step to having a personal space heater approved in the workplace is to submit a work order to the Directorate of Public Works, said Whit Dodson, fire inspector for the Directorate of Emergency Services.

Following the service order, the Fort Jackson Fire Department Form 1 must be properly completed with justification and supervisor’s signature. The form must then be approved by Matthew Gibbs, energy manager for Fort Jackson.

Lastly, the unit must be inspected by the Fort Jackson Fire Department Professional Services. It can be inspected on site at 5499 Jackson Boulevard or in your office. To schedule an inspection or for more information, reach out to Whitney Dodson at 751-1610.

Date Posted: 11.16.2023