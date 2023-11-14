597th Transportation Brigade hosts resiliency workshop at Fort Eustis Regimental Chapel

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — In a bid to prioritize employee well-being and mental health, the 597th Transportation Brigade hosted two distinguished speakers who shared valuable insights on personal resiliency and suicide prevention at the Regimental Memorial Chapel here Nov. 15.



Aljournal Franklin, a resilience expert assigned to the Center for Initial Military Training, took the stage first to engage the audience in a thought-provoking discussion on personal resiliency. Frankin emphasized the importance of practicing daily habits to navigate life’s challenges and stressors.



“This is not a lecture, this is a conversation about a resilient lifestyle,” Franklin said, “If you listen to me for one hour but you walk out of her the same person, then none of your battle buddies challenge you on a regular basis.”

It is important to communicate your wellness goals to your teammates and work out with your team, Franklin said.

Other healthy habits include brain training with repetitive exercises like reading, board games and learning new skills.

Next, Chaplain Lt. Col. Brian Tung, Fort Eustis Religious Support Office, provided valuable insights on how to identify signs of distress and approach individuals who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts:



1. Ask, “Are you thinking about killing yourself?”

2. Keep them safe by reducing access to lethal items or places.

3. Be there by listening to and learning about what the individual is thinking and feeling.

4. Help them connect to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number (call or text 988) and the Crisis Text Line number (741741).

5. Stay connected after a crisis.

