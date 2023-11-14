NAVFAC MIDLANT Announces its Civilian, Military Engineers of the Year for 2024

Courtesy Photo | 231115-N-ST310-1003 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 15, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Caroline Mastrangelo,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 231115-N-ST310-1003 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 15, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Caroline Mastrangelo, CEC, Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) Director at Public Works Department Portsmouth, onboard Norfolk Naval Shipyard, is awarded a plaque from Capt. Matt Riethmiller, Commanding Officer for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT), in recognition of being selected as the 2024 NAVFAC MIDLANT Military Engineer of the Year awardee. Mastrangelo will go on to compete for the NAVFAC Echelon II Military Engineer of the Year award, and potentially for higher honors in the 2024 National Society of Professional Engineer’s Federal Engineer of the Year award program. (U.S. Navy photo illustration/Released) see less | View Image Page

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) announced its 2024 Civilian and Military Engineers of the Year awardees, Nov. 14.



“It brings great pleasure to announce our Civilian and Military Engineers of the Year for 2024, both working at Public Works Department Portsmouth (PWD), onboard Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) – Matthew Reeves, P.E., an electrical engineer, was selected as our Civilian Engineer of the Year; and Lt. Cmdr. Caroline Mastrangelo, CEC, Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) Director, was selected as our Military Engineer of the Year,” said Commanding Officer for NAVFAC MIDLANT, Capt. Matt Riethmiller. “Nominees were evaluated in the areas of achievements in their field, civic and humanitarian activities, professional registration, continuing education, awards/honors, and professional/technical society involvement. Congratulations to each of these dedicated and talented professionals on their achievements, and prestigious recognition!”



Reeves, a Portsmouth, Virginia native, is an electrical engineer who is frequently called upon and consulted by his command and colleagues. His various assigned projects onboard NNSY, totaling nearly $61 million, included upgrading all exterior lighting to LED lighting; assisting with numerous building electrical renovations; and the modernization of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), a computer-based system used for gathering and analyzing real-time data to monitor and control equipment.



In addition to providing exceptional electrical engineering design projects and designing accurate computer-aided design (CAD) drawings for more than 84 buildings on the installation, Reeves also provided exceptional support for the overhaul of NNSY’s fire alarm notification system; provided engineering expertise in determining root cause analysis for critical hoisting safety components and further designed a robust fail-safe solution that became a standardization for all Navy barge cranes; and provided a fully-automated, cost estimating tool for specialized bridge cranes that helped to reduce calculation time by nearly 90 percent; among other time and cost-saving measures.



“As part of the team at PWD Portsmouth, I offer engineering design services that are needed to develop and execute facility and utility projects,” said Reeves, who started working at NAVFAC in 2002, and has worked at PWD Portsmouth since October 2014. “I’m surrounded by knowledgeable co-workers who readily provide guidance and fellowship to directly support these efforts. Additionally, my immediate supervisor encourages ingenuity in finding non-conventional solutions to engineering problems.”



Reeves is a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Virginia. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from Old Dominion University (Norfolk, Virginia), and a Master of Engineering in Electrical Engineering from the University of Idaho (Moscow, Idaho).



“It’s endearing NAVFAC recognized my commitment and dedication to a career I thoroughly enjoy, amongst a field of highly qualified candidates,” he continued. “Personally, I’m grateful to PWD Portsmouth for fostering a working atmosphere that promotes education, teamwork, creativity, and camaraderie. I directly attribute my success to this environment.”



Mastrangelo, a West Lafayette, Indiana native, joined the Navy in 2006, and became a Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) officer in 2013. Since 2022, she has been assigned as the FEAD Director for PWD Portsmouth, overseeing an 80-person division that exceeded execution goals regarding design ($60 million), construction ($90 million), facilities services ($76 million), and swing projects ($8 million). These goals were exceeded despite organizational change, vacancies, and other requirements.



Projects included dry dock certification, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, utilities, and others in support of high visibility requirements for Chief of Naval Operations availability; the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP); Commander, Navy Installations Command; and NNSY and Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads customers. She was also critical in the support of, and execution of, various electrical projects at NNSY, and personally managed the design and acquisition of a $12 million emergent special electrical upgrade project; a $6.5 million sole source award in support of electrical conduit replacement; and more than 30 projects, estimated at $6 million, to replace more than 25 miles of electrical cable, to name a few.



Mastrangelo is a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Arizona, and a member of the Society of American Military Engineers. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy (Annapolis, Maryland), and a Master of Engineering in Systems Engineering from the University of Virginia (Charlottesville, Virginia).



During her 17-year military career, which included being a Midshipman at the Naval Academy from 2006 to 2010, and as a Marine Corps Officer from 2010 to 2013, Mastrangelo has been a front-running engineer who supported numerous engineering requirements for special operations, U.S. Naval Construction Battalion (Seabees), civic action missions, Navy and Marine Corps facilities, and shipyards.



“The last year has had many challenges for PWD Portsmouth, but these challenges have also provided many opportunities for me, and the talented team of professionals with whom I serve to succeed,” she said. “I have been impressed and inspired by the passion and dedication in the team here. Their devotion and expertise has driven and encouraged me in my role as the FEAD Director.”



Reeves and Mastrangelo will go on to compete for NAVFAC Echelon II Engineer of the Year recognition, and potentially for higher honors in the 2024 National Society of Professional Engineer’s Federal Engineer of the Year award program.



