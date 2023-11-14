Patriotism across the Midlands: Community showed gratitude, respect to veterans across the region for Veteran’s Day

Fort Jackson Soldiers honored the sacrifice of veterans by participating in a plethora of events over the Veterans Day weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment and 369th Adjutant General Battalion attended the University of South Carolina’s Salute to Service football game, where the Gamecocks honored the service and sacrifice of veterans during their halftime show.

Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, who have completed all of the requirements to graduate from Basic Combat Training, were ecstatic to attend the event and be back amongst the civilian population.

“It was so exciting to hear that we would get to be here,” said Pvt. Christian Esvendez. “We’ve been living the military life and in basic training, everything is very structured. So, coming here feels like a reward for all of the training and suffering we’ve been through.”

University of South Carolina’s Salute to Service football game showed an immense amount of appreciation, but the BCT unit found yet another way to honor the service of those that served before them with their Veteran’s Day Symposium.

For the Veteran’s Symposium, trainees spoke to Vietnam veterans to learn more about their service and commitment.

“I want to know what it actually means to serve. A lot of us have watched movies, but I want to know what it means to actually serve,” said Spc. Kelsey Luttrell. “We’ve seen it on TV and read about it in history books, but a lot of us don’t know what it means.”

Not to be left out of the Veteran’s Day festivities, 100 Soldiers from 369th Adjutant General Battalion participated in the Veteran’s Day Parade in downtown Columbia. Members of the 282nd Army Band also marched in the parade as well as students from C. C. Pinckney Elementary, one of two elementary schools on Fort Jackson.

Whether the event was full of pizza and cheers or questions, answers and experiences, the Fort Jackson community made sure to show gratitude and respect to the veterans across the midlands.

