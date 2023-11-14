Former commandant returns to Institute for Religious Leadership in new role

Photo By Mel Slater | Former Commandant, retired Chaplain (Col.) Jeff Hawkins and his spouse Lori returned...... read more read more Photo By Mel Slater | Former Commandant, retired Chaplain (Col.) Jeff Hawkins and his spouse Lori returned to The Heart and Home of the Army Chaplaincy to visit with Chaplain Captains Career Course 23-003 students on Nov. 9.Reverend Hawkins now serves as the military chaplain endorser for the Church of the Nazarene. see less | View Image Page

Former U.S. Army Institute for Religious Leadership Commandant, retired Chaplain (Col.) Jeff Hawkins. and his spouse Lori returned to ‘The Heart and Home of the Army Chaplaincy,’ a phrase he introduced, to visit with Chaplain Captains Career Course 23-003 students on Nov. 9.

Hawkins was the 42nd commandant of the then named Chaplain Center and School from 2017 to 2019, retired in 2019. However, this time his role at the school was different.

“I invited Chaplain Hawkins based off my relationship with him as my endorsing agent and my passion to see chaplain Families feel seen and supported” said Chap. Mike Voudouris, C4 small group leader. “I asked him and Lori to speak to the class with this in mind … What I wish I would have known as an Army chaplain senior captain that I know now.”

Since 2021, Hawkins serves as the military chaplain endorser for the Church of the Nazarene, providing encouragement and accountability to over 100 Nazarene military chaplains and chaplain candidates within the Department of Defense. He also serves on the board of directors for the not-for-profit military community youth ministry.

Hawkins spoke of his new role.

“I have to share my love. So, the Army and Army only, that was my tribe, those were my people, that was my love,” explained Hawkins. “Now as an endorser, I am a chaplain to chaplains of Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, even within the Navy we have Coast Guard and now we’ve got Space Force thrown in there. So, I get to wrap my arms around an even bigger circle of love.

“I’m learning at this age I knew a few things about the Army after 31 years, but now I’m learning lots of new things about Navy culture, Air Force culture and the other services just to minister and stay in step with them. In the role of endorser, we have chaplains across all the military services,” he added.

Hawkins had a conversation with C4 Class 23-002 that included some spouses during his visit as part of a family strengthening event for the class. He spoke about his career as an enlisted Soldier and his transition and service in the Chaplaincy. He and his wife gave the students and spouses an opportunity to engage in dialogue on various topics related to the chaplain experience.

“In the heart of the Chaplain Corps, a beacon of kindness and compassion shines brightly. Chaplain Hawkins spoke with wisdom and grace and delivered an outstanding speech on the essence of effective chaplaincy,” said Chap. Phillip Tah, a C4 student. “He identified the qualities of an effective chaplain that stood out to me: character, competence, and connection. He embodies the very qualities he extolled. His words, a guiding light, remind us that true leadership stems from a heart that cares deeply for others. In his presence, we found solace and strength, and in his example, we discover the path to becoming better versions of ourselves.”

Hawkins initially enlisted as a Green Beret Soldier and served over two decades as a U.S. Army chaplain. He is ordained as a Christian minister by the Church of the Nazarene. Across his 31 years of military service, and four combat tours, Hawkins said his greatest joy was delivering hope and help to Soldiers and their families while loving and leading with character, competence, and connection “For God and Country.”

Educationally, he holds a doctorate degree and three master’s degrees. His numerous military awards and decorations include the Army Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit (one oak leaf cluster), the Bronze Star (one oak leaf cluster), the Special Forces Tab, the Master Parachutist Badge, the Air Assault Badge, and the Combat Action Badge.

He and his wife of 40 years, Lori, have two married children and three grandchildren.

Mrs. Hawkins also had an effect on the class members and their spouses.

“Chaplain Hawkins’ wife Lori encouraged me to enjoy the difficulties of military life together with my spouse, growing together through long days and fast-moving years,” said Chap. Steve Anoai, who is also a C4 student.

The event ended with a luncheon in the USA-IRL visitors center. Mrs. Hawkins also had a separate engagement with the spouses.