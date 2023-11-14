Kentucky National Guard selected as top command

Photo By Dale Greer | A C-130-J Super Hercules aircraft awaits the next sortie on the flight line of the...... read more read more Photo By Dale Greer | A C-130-J Super Hercules aircraft awaits the next sortie on the flight line of the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 14, 2023. The Louisville-based 123rd Airlift Wing was just awarded its 20th Air Force Outstanding Unit Award — a record among C-130 airlift units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer) see less | View Image Page

The Kentucky National Guard has been awarded the 2023 Association of the United States Army’s trophy for best National Guard command.



U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Kentucky’s adjutant general, said the award reinforces what he’s always known about the Kentucky National Guard.



“What I am certain of is the quality of Soldiers, Airmen and leaders we have in the Kentucky National Guard,” Lamberton said. “The response by our folks in operational environments, inside and outside of the continental United States, or simply in our communities, causes me to be sincerely proud to be one of you.”



U.S. Air Force Col. Bruce Bancroft, commander of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing, told his Airmen the award reflected their commitment to duty.



“Your benchmark performance across the Commonwealth and across the combatant commands has been nothing short of phenomenal,” he said. “You are the recognized standard against which others are measured, and I’m incredibly proud of your dedication to serve the citizens of this great nation. No one does it better.”



The Association of the United States Army is a nonprofit educational and professional development association.