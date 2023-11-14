Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky National Guard selected as top command

    123rd Airlift Wing earns 20th AFOUA

    Photo By Dale Greer | A C-130-J Super Hercules aircraft awaits the next sortie on the flight line of the...... read more read more

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The Kentucky National Guard has been awarded the 2023 Association of the United States Army’s trophy for best National Guard command.

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Kentucky’s adjutant general, said the award reinforces what he’s always known about the Kentucky National Guard.

    “What I am certain of is the quality of Soldiers, Airmen and leaders we have in the Kentucky National Guard,” Lamberton said. “The response by our folks in operational environments, inside and outside of the continental United States, or simply in our communities, causes me to be sincerely proud to be one of you.”

    U.S. Air Force Col. Bruce Bancroft, commander of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing, told his Airmen the award reflected their commitment to duty.

    “Your benchmark performance across the Commonwealth and across the combatant commands has been nothing short of phenomenal,” he said. “You are the recognized standard against which others are measured, and I’m incredibly proud of your dedication to serve the citizens of this great nation. No one does it better.”

    The Association of the United States Army is a nonprofit educational and professional development association.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 13:23
    Story ID: 457964
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky National Guard selected as top command, by TSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    123rd Airlift Wing earns 20th AFOUA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Kentucky Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT