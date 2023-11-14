Kentucky Air Guard’s Special Tactics plays key role for Resolute Sentinel in Peru

Photo By Master Sgt. Chris Hibben | U.S. Air Force Special Warfare operators assigned to the Kentucky Air National...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Chris Hibben | U.S. Air Force Special Warfare operators assigned to the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron conduct a casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) training scenario with the U.S. Army’s 7th Special Forces Group, Peru’s Defensa y Operaciones Especiales and other Special Operations Forces (SOF) assets during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23, Peru, July 20, 2023. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben) see less | View Image Page

Four members of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron played a key role in Resolute Sentinel 23, a multi-national exercise held in Peru to enhance readiness, cooperation and interoperability between partner nations.



The training, held in July, involved both U.S. active-duty and Reserve Components, as well as Peruvian forces, all working together to address security challenges and humanitarian crises, said Tech. Sgt. Phil Trojanowski, a combat controller with the 123rd STS.



His unit was tasked with providing safety oversight for a Forward Area Refueling Point while working alongside Peruvian special operations forces.



“The exercise went really well,” Trojanowski said. “They learned from our tactics, techniques and procedures, incorporating them in their mission-planning and mission-execution processes, and we enhanced our understanding of theirs.”



The two special operations units compared and contrasted different ideologies, and both parties learned something new, he said.



“The guys that you're working with are professionals, and they know what they're doing. You can always learn from them if you're willing to. It was a great experience for us.”