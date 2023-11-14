My DCMA: Kendra Barnard, contract administrator

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Kendra Barnard shares her story.



My name is Kendra Barnard, and I am a contract administrator at DCMA Huntsville.



My job duties include providing post-award administration for more than 50 contractors and working on both cost- and fixed-price type contracts. Currently, I primarily support Army contracts, but in the past, I have supported all branches of the military. In a typical day, I will do everything from contract receipt and review, business system determinations, to rate analysis. There is never a dull moment. In addition, I am a mentor to three Keystone employees and a sponsor to another employee.



I have been a part of the DCMA team for nine years. My federal service began in Oklahoma City with DCMA Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations. I worked with AIMO for eight years. Last year, I accepted a job transfer and joined the DCMA Huntsville team.



Some of the great things about working at my location include interacting with a variety of contractors. We have everything from mom-and-pop contractors to big corporations, so the needs of each contract are different. I have learned so much in a short amount of time. I also enjoy learning more about the different types of commodities.



I like working at DCMA because I can draw a connection between my efforts and the agency’s mission. When I leave work at the end of the day, I know I have helped make a difference in the lives of our warfighters. It might have been something as simple as reconciling a fund log so the buying command knows it has the funds for additional needs or something as complex as working with a program office and contractor so work can commence. Whatever it is, I know it matters, and that motivates me to do more.



DCMA is important to America’s warfighters because we are the silent guardians. We ensure the safety, needs, and wellbeing of America’s bravest are met while they defend our nation. Our work is more than just paperwork and checklists — it is accountability and civic duty. What we do ensures a greater mission and that cannot be taken lightly.



Since I started working at DCMA in 2014, I have seen great improvements with the training programs, especially with the Keystone program. I was hired as a Keystone, and now as a mentor to those in the program, I can say with pride that the training, opportunities, and support that Keystones receive is second to none.



I am eager to watch DCMA continue to grow and evolve in the post-Covid environment. I feel DCMA is doing a lot to make itself more competitive to the private sector and revamping itself internally with Vision 2026 to keep up with the changing times. I am excited to see what our future holds, and I am thankful to be a part of DCMA’s continued success.



My goals for the upcoming year are to continue to build rapport with the contractors and my new contract management office. My long-term goal is to stay with DCMA and become an agency-wide subject matter expert. I love knowledge sharing and training. One of the things I enjoy the most about being a senior contract administrator is that people come to me with their questions, and I able to assist them. I am interested in becoming a SME because I take satisfaction in teaching someone about contract administration and then watching them apply their knowledge on the job. The thought of knowing that I am contributing to the big picture from the inside out excites me.



My favorite hobby is playing with my child. I have a toddler, so my current favorite pastimes include coloring, blowing bubbles, and watching Cocomelon on repeat. However, I also enjoy making crafts, painting, creating various projects, and decorating for each season, so it’s no surprise that Hobby Lobby is one of my favorite places on earth. But don’t let all of those interests I like fool you because I am also a self-proclaimed true crime detective.



Something unique about me is that I love watching The Price is Right, and I am good at it. I would love to be on the show someday. Maybe it’s my background in marketing or my love of shopping, but if I was chosen to “come on down,” I think I would win it all!

