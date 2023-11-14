NETCOM cybersecurity team keeps workforce trained, equipped for mission success

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – Maintaining relevant skills and keeping the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) cyber workforce trained and equipped in a timely manner poses significant challenges. To address this challenge head-on, the NETCOM Cybersecurity Directorate published season one of podcast-styled training on the Enterprise Mission Assurance Support Service (eMASS).



The proponent system eMASS is used by the Department of Defense to execute the Risk Management Framework (RMF). It is the system of record to obtain and track an Authorization to Operate (ATO), as required by federal law, DoD policy and Army regulation.



Each episode features the Army eMASS Capability Manager, Ms. Misty Jackson, who introduces subject matter experts to walk through the fundamental uses of eMASS. Each episode is 30 minutes or less, allowing folks to identify specific topics on which they need training or assistance.



Each episode includes show notes with helpful links to resources, clarification of terms used and information on any DoD or Army requirements associated with populating data in eMASS.



These podcasts are available to any Army service member, DOD Civilian or contractor who holds a Common Access Card (CAC) and has access to the Army SharePoint Online environment at: https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/NETCOM-CSD-RMF/SitePages/eMASSinstructionalvideos.aspx.



(Courtesy article by the NETCOM Cybersecurity Directorate)

