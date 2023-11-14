Army Reserve Ambassador helps celebrate 122nd birthday of the U.S. Army War College

“I’m here today by the grace of God and the love of family and friends,” said retired Army Col. Edna W. Cummings during the 122nd birthday celebration of the U.S. Army War College here.



Cummings graduated from the Army War College with the class of 2001 and served as one of four honored alumni to speak to the class of 2024 while celebrating the War College birthday.



“I learned more here than I thought I did,” shared Cummings. “And because of the skills I obtained here, I was able to apply that when working with alliances I’ve made.”



Cummings retired as an Army colonel in 2003 and currently serves as a Maryland Army Reserve ambassador. She was nominated and chosen as an outstanding alum because of her continued community service.



Following her military service, Cummings single-handedly lobbied for the Congressional Gold Medal for the ladies of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. She advocated for the “Six Triple Eight,” the only African-American, all-female Army unit to deploy to the European Theater of War during World War Two.



“Never would I ever imagine that I would return as an honoree,” she said. “I am forever grateful.”

