Long lost friend: Door gunner, helicopter reunited after 55 years

There are unique opportunities to recognize service, and unfortunately, sometimes that recognition takes half of a century.

Sgt. Thomas Edwards, father of Col. Jason T. Edwards, commander of the Soldier Support Institute on Fort Jackson, served as a door gunner in the 134th Aviation Company from 1967 to 1968 with combat duty in Vietnam.

Sgt. Edwards earned an Army Commendation Medal with Valor on July 30, 1968 for successfully extracting a long-range reconnaissance patrol. Unfortunately, the orders were received after he left Vietnam, so he was never formally recognized.

Col. Edwards and his brother, Sgt. Josh Edwards began orchestrating a way for their father to receive formal recognition.

Since their father frequently mentioned serving in the 134th Aviation Company, they began researching the unit, along with several Family members. They discovered a 2011 ceremony in Daleville, Alabama, outside of Fort Novosel (formerly Fort Rucker), Alabama.

The city displayed the dedication of “325,” referring to tail number 325 on a UH-1H Huey helicopter, with both Sgt. Willis Coleman and Sgt. Thomas Edwards, who served as the Crew Chief, present for the ceremony.

All helicopters have alpha-numeric characters displayed on the tail of the aircraft, known as tail numbers. Like vehicle identification numbers, tail numbers are unique to each aircraft and help authorities identify the vehicle, when necessary.

The event was made even more special, because he was also an inaugural member of the unit, signing for the aircraft after the unit activation.

Following this discovery, the Edwards’ brothers then expanded the plan for a joint recognition for their father and his courageous service by reuniting him with his former aircraft.

Sgt. Edwards recently attended his first Vietnam reunion in Sept. of this year in Granite Falls, Minnesota. However, due to his age and health complications, his health has begun to deteriorate rapidly, making a trip to Alabama, more than 1,300 miles away, nearly impossible.

However, the brothers were not willing to accept defeat and quickly devised a plan, including medical expertise and input from their father’s care team.

With the encouragement of family and detailed advice and medical expertise, Sgt. Thomas Edwards made the trip to Daleville, Alabama, Nov. 11.

The Mayor of Daleville and the Aviation Center of Excellence greeted Sgt. Thomas Edwards with a hero’s welcome and with his family by his side, Sgt. Thomas Edwards received formal recognition for his heroic actions during the Vietnam War and was able to see and even touch his aircraft after 55 long years. Sgt. Thomas Edwards noted his service in the United States Army was the most proud he was in his life.