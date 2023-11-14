CCAD participates in 2023 Coastal Bend Manufacturing Day Expo

CORPUS CHRISTI ARMY DEPOT, Texas —The Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation hosted the Coastal Bend Manufacturing Day Expo at Del Mar College.



Among the professionals attending the event were CCAD artisans, who were excited to share the cutting-edge virtual reality training system called the Spray Technique Analysis and Research for Defense, Military Painter Training, and Aircraft Painting Certification. The program is also known as STAR4D Military Training and Certification. The benefits CCAD conveys to customers from advanced painting technologies are increased material savings and corrosion protection, while artisans reduce amounts of harmful volatile organic compounds released into the environment. Also, the amount of paint wasted during application and paint booth time are decreased.



The morning portion of the day was dedicated to local high school students and faculty. At the CCAD booth, representatives were available to answer questions about CCAD’s mission, potential jobs, and military support. According to Dan Yoxall, moderator and president of the San Antonio Manufacturers Association, “Technology is drawing young people to manufacturing.” Participants also had an opportunity to try their hand at virtual aircraft painting.



The depot is a leader in the reduction of heavy metals. Marcus Muniz, airframes branch chief said, "One thing of interest is that the painter training program uses advanced technology. By showcasing it here, students of all ages are showing interest in [CCAD] and can test their experience with electronics technology."



CCAD currently has letters of agreement with local educational institutions to tailor programs that will aid in developing the skilled workforce of the future. In addition, increased internship programs and community outreach efforts ensure CCAD's future is bright, with qualified applicants available to join the workforce of tomorrow.



Roderick Benson, deputy, and chief operations officer, said “There is tremendous talent in South Texas, and there is satisfaction seeing students transition from their school curriculum into professional careers.”



Later that morning, the Manufacturing Day panel assembled on the stage for a lively discussion on the future of industry in the Coastal Bend. Benson accompanied by representatives from the Tesla Lithium Refinery, LyondellBasell, and Steel Dynamics-Sinton participated in the interactive dialogue. The industries are part of what is known as, the dynamic Texas triangle.



Panel discussion topics included supply chain challenges, technology and innovation, the current and future workforce, and sustainability.



"We are deliberate in looking at the future of the workforce,” Benson said. “We have 401 job titles that include lawyers, doctors, engineers, mechanics, artisans and accountants.” All panel members agreed that the current and future workforce needs to be multi-dimensional while growing their knowledge base, grasping new technology quickly and increasing their ability to process information.



In addition, Benson talked about how supply chain disruptions have caused the depot to look at alternative sources of supply, which allowed the organization to initiate organic changes for improved efficiency, as the Amy's future vertical lifts are mainly composites.



"It's a matter of leveraging technology- I hope that we and others [in the Coastal Bend] in the room continue to have a very collaborative and symbiotic relationship and that we work together to achieve common goals," said Benson.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 13:23 Story ID: 457956 Location: CORPUS CHRISTI , TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CCAD participates in 2023 Coastal Bend Manufacturing Day Expo, by Kathleen Pettaway-Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.